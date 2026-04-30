Leadership at Beloved Tanyigbe: Togbe Etoi Kodzo II speaks on his 9th Anniversary of Enstoolment

Togbe Etoi Kodzo II

Three months after Tanyigbe Fiaga Togbe Kwasi Adiko V died (though not officially announced), our Royal Family, through our Solicitors K. Bosompen & Co wrote in November 2015 assuring all Tanyigbe Principal Figures about our loyalty in supporting Tanyigbe in our best way, for Togbe’s burial.

We asked that Tanyigbe should in turn reciprocate in our impending Fiaga enstoolment, considering it was our indisputable turn. We honoured this till a smooth funeral for the late Fiaga.

So there was rumour in our Community as expected. After the burial of Togbe Kwasi Adiko V early in April 2017, I tried to avoid the village. I was a bit frightened because a citizen of Tanyigbe in the diaspora had reached me in January 2016 and charged me to be positive-minded since the Kingmakers had settled on three Akoto Sons, with myself in the lead.

My life became so lonely. Even at the burial of Togbe Kwasi Adiko V, hardly could I mix properly as so much fear engulfed me.

That 2017 April 29 day, my Buddy Cousin Omega knocked on my door late. I opened without suspicion because he usually came to me. But I ‘lie bad’. I was captured and the rest is history.

Two months later, there was yet another enstoolment and for which reason we took the matter to the Government for the State’s attention. It would interest you to know that in the very last days of our frail Fiaga Adiko, a document (we detected this later as a creation of a clique in our township), that “Government asked Tanyigbe for more Chiefs so as to qualify for the TRADITIONAL COUNCIL”.

Almost every day, “a new Chief somewhere in Tanyigbe was in those days installed”. Unbelievable. Just so many, continuing into the early days of Togbe’s final journey. As the Volta Region House of Chiefs (VRHC) started hearing our Petition, the Oti Region was carved out of Volta. A new House of Chiefs came up, and a new Panel re-started our case.

The Volta Region House of Chiefs in March 2025 judged Akoto House the Winners of the Tanyigbe Paramountcy (that it is indisputably our turn to be Tanyigbe Fiaga), but which has recently been appealed against, at the National House, Kumasi where the appeal hearing has begun.

Indeed the Tanyigbe Traditional Council was birthed alongside others on December 17, 2024 but as I said on its first Anniversary last year, the Council is not yet functional as no members till today have been sworn in. I will still want to thank all major actors including the Chieftaincy Ministry and the Volta Region House of Chiefs for taking our enclave through this giant phase of elevation to Council status.

Today I still give praise to all Tanyigbe Citizens especially the generosity of some in the diaspora and locally including one with the UN, who absorbed the Council Registration fee for us and another non-resident Tanyigbe household, whose instrumentality birthed the complex Community-based Health Planning System (CHPS) Compound construction and commissioning. Some have also commenced face-lifting projects within Tanyigbe!

Just too many Tanyigbe Citizens and neighbours from within NORDU towns keep wondering about my (our Royal House’s) calm nature in view of the antagonistic displays, hostilities, provocations and threats from this same clique; even when we already won at VRHC.

We remain so, based on sound advice by our Solicitors Ayine & Co; because all these will naturally come to pass, God-willing and we would have to bring all Tanyigbe hands on deck for a peaceful development of our area. The insults, the insinuations, they are all temporary before God Almighty and before our founding Fathers of Tanyigbe.

We pray for a timely conclusion of the Appeal at the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi so that all Tanyigbe to smoke one peace pipe. When the case ends I could then proclaim the Members of our Tanyigbe Traditional Council, carry them onto the House of Chiefs for swearing-in, followed by their Gazette by the State. I have no doubts that we shall soon be there! To our NORDU Neighbours, to Asogli, we are very near.

On this occasion, I wish to thank all of you again for the patience and Mawuga Sogbolisa be with us.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.