Supreme Court and chieftaincy share common mission of justice and peace – Chief Justice

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has said the Supreme Court and the institution of chieftaincy, despite deriving their authority from different sources, exist for the same enduring purpose of preserving justice, securing peace and protecting the dignity of every individual.

Speaking in Kumasi at a lecture held under the distinguished patronage of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of activities marking the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Ghana, the Chief Justice said the two institutions remain united by a shared commitment to justice.

The lecture was on the theme: "The Supreme Court and the Institution of Chieftaincy: The Past, Present and Future."

"The Supreme Court speaks through the Constitution while chieftaincy speaks through custom. One draws its authority from the Republic and the other from the deep wells of history, yet both meet at the same point of purpose," he said.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie likened the traditional administration of justice to the modern judicial process, recalling a time when disputes were resolved under trees through patient deliberation aimed at restoring harmony rather than merely producing winners and losers.

"Just as justice in an earlier era often sat under trees where truth was patiently sought, wrongs carefully weighed, and peace restored — not because one side had won, but because a community had been made whole again."

He said although the forms of administering justice had evolved over time, the underlying purpose had remained unchanged.

Reflecting on the Supreme Court's 150-year history, the Chief Justice said its founders planted a seed that has grown into a lasting institution capable of serving successive generations.

"They simply believed that justice deserved an institution that could outlast any single generation," he said.

He added that successive generations had nurtured the institution through learning, courage and resilience until it had become "a tree whose shade now stretches across our entire Republic."

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie stressed that those who built and sustained the Court deserved recognition not because they were flawless, but because they understood that enduring institutions must always outlive the individuals who serve them.

He noted that every generation leaves its mark on the institutions it inherits, either strengthening or weakening them, and said the current generation bears the responsibility of preserving what is valuable, reforming what requires change and handing over a stronger institution to those who come after.

According to him, the institution of chieftaincy has long demonstrated this principle by successfully preserving tradition while adapting to changing times.

"Its strength has never rested in age alone, but in its ability to carry yesterday into tomorrow without letting yesterday intrude into tomorrow," he said.

The Chief Justice observed that the challenge of remaining true to one's values while embracing improvement confronts both the Judiciary and traditional authority.

He said the Supreme Court's 150th anniversary should not only celebrate its achievements but also inspire renewed commitment to strengthening the institution for the future.

"The greatest chapter of the Supreme Court's history must never be the one already written, but always the next one," he said.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie described the commemorative lecture as part of an ongoing dialogue between two of Ghana's oldest and most respected institutions, each playing a distinct but complementary role in shaping the nation's conscience.

"One speaks through judicial benches and the other through customary institutions, yet both answer the same human demand that justice must be stronger than power, and that authority must answer to principle," he stated.

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