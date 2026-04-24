Afenyo-Markin proud as daughter ventures into entrepreneurship despite his wish for her legal path

What began as a series of puzzled phone calls has unfolded into a heart-warming story of pride, surprise and youthful ambition, as the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, celebrated his daughter’s unexpected entrepreneurial journey on Facebook.

The MP recounted that unusual posts on his page initially sparked curiosity among his network, with many questioning whether his account had been compromised or redirected. However, he clarified that the posts were instead inspired by a deeply personal family moment reflecting independence and initiative.

According to him, his daughter, Dillys, a law student, had quietly taken bold steps into entrepreneurship without his prior knowledge.

“My little girl, Dillys, who is a law student, unbeknownst to me, registered her own business at the Registrar General when she came back to Ghana on vacation,” he wrote.

He explained that she not only registered her business but also opened a bank account and began operating independently. The development, he said, was first brought to his attention by her mother.

“Do you know your daughter, whom you are training to be a lawyer, has a desire of being an entrepreneur, and this is her business?” he recalled being asked.

The revelation, he noted, left him momentarily speechless. “I paused and said, 'Wow!" he shared.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, a lawyer himself, admitted that while he would have preferred his daughter to fully pursue the legal profession, he has chosen to support her entrepreneurial ambition.

“We want people to be independent-minded. We want people to build their own capacity to make ends meet, and if a university student can use her savings to start her own business at age eighteen, then I should be her biggest fan, her cheerleader, and thereby support her to be an entrepreneur so that she wouldn't depend on me or anyone's success for her own survival.”

He added that rather than discouraging her ambitions, he decided to publicly support her efforts by showcasing her business on his page.

“So, proudly so, I decided to surprise her by posting her business on my page. That is the least a dad can do for a daughter,” he wrote.

He also used the moment to encourage young people to embrace entrepreneurship alongside formal education.

“I encourage the youth to be entrepreneurial, look out for ideas, start in their own small way, and build their own business empire,” he said.

While Dillys continues her studies in law, the MP acknowledged that her entrepreneurial path could ultimately shape her future, even if it diverges from his initial expectations.

“Dillys wants to be a lawyer, but you never can tell. Maybe this path she has chosen will be her future,” and maybe her core law profession would just be an added advantage to guide her in her business. He reflected.

Concluding on a personal note, he expressed his pride and support for her journey: “So, D, I am proud of you. Get going. I’ll support you with all ideas.”

The story has since resonated widely on social media, striking a chord with parents and young people alike about independence, ambition, and the quiet determination behind early entrepreneurship—even when it diverges from parental expectations.

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