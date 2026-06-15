Gvardiol agrees new Man City deal until 2031

Defender Josko Gvardiol has agreed a new contract at Manchester City until the summer of 2031, sources have told BBC Sport.

The 24-year-old's current deal was set to expire in 2028, but the player is now set to remain at Etihad Stadium, ending speculation about a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

BBC Sport reported last week that City were feeling positive in conversations around a new contract and that talks were progressing well.

Gvardiol is currently preparing for the World Cup with Croatia and could come up against some of his City team-mates in their opening game against England on Wednesday (kick-off 21:00 BST).

Gvardiol won City's player of the season award in 2024-25 but played only 25 games in all competitions last season as his campaign was disrupted for four months after sustaining a broken leg in January.

Adept at playing centre-back or left-back, he returned to Premier League action in May by featuring in 58 minutes against Crystal Palace and the last 12 minutes in the final game of the season against Aston Villa.

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