Beyond Sight: How visually impaired Ghanaians are experiencing the World Cup

As the FIFA World Cup captivates millions of viewers around the globe, many Ghanaians living with visual impairment are finding their own ways to stay connected to the action.

They may not see the goals, tackles or celebrations, but they still experience the tension, excitement and heartbreak that make football the world's most beloved sport.

For Dr Obeng Asamoah, Director of the Ghana Blind Union, football has remained an important part of his life despite losing his sight at the age of 18.

Like many football enthusiasts, he follows matches closely, relying on commentary and his understanding of the game to create a mental picture of the action on the pitch.

"I've always loved football. When I could see, I used to play the game myself. Now that I can't see, I rely on commentary. From the commentator's voice, I can tell which team is dominating play and which players are seeing more of the ball. The excitement in the commentator's voice helps me follow the action," Dr Obeng Asamoah said.

For him, losing his sight did not mean losing his passion for football.

Forty-six-year-old Abdul Razak Yusif shares a similar experience. A social worker and father of two, Razak's love for football began long before he lost his sight.

He played football as a young boy and grew up supporting the Black Stars. Although he lost his vision at the age of 17, his passion for the sport has never faded.

Today, he follows matches through radio commentary, crowd reactions and years of football knowledge that help him interpret what is happening on the field.

"I rely on commentators who can describe the game well. Sometimes, the way they describe a situation can make you feel tense, relieved or excited. It's almost like you are right there watching the match," he said.

However, not every visually impaired football fan relies solely on commentary.

For Wilhemina, an LLB student and entrepreneur, family support plays a significant role in helping her enjoy the game.

Whenever a match is on, a relative often sits with her and explains the action as it unfolds. The reactions in the room, the excitement in people's voices and the atmosphere around her all help shape her understanding of the game.

"I rely on what the commentators say and mostly on my friends and relatives. When the national anthem is played before a match, it gives me a calm feeling and lets me know that something important is about to begin.

"Sometimes, I even forget that I'm blind because of the reactions around me. I can tell what is happening in the game from the tone of my relatives' voices and how they react during key moments," she said.

For Dr Obeng, Razak and Wilhemina, not being able to see the game has not diminished their love for football.

They may experience the World Cup differently, but they still celebrate the goals, feel the tension and share in the joy and disappointment that come with supporting a team.

Their stories serve as a reminder that football's greatest power lies not only in what is seen on the pitch, but also in the emotions and sense of belonging it inspires in people everywhere.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.