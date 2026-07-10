Healthy food is a business investment, not a lifestyle choice — Mövenpick GM

The General Manager of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, Isaac Okpoti Adjei, Esq., has urged organisations to treat healthy nutrition as a strategic business investment, saying healthier food choices in the workplace can improve employee productivity, reduce healthcare costs and drive organisational excellence.

He said unhealthy diets and lifestyle-related diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease, continue to place a heavy burden on individuals, businesses and the national healthcare system, making workplace nutrition a critical priority rather than a personal lifestyle choice.

Mr Adjei made the call at the launch of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra's Green Stay Initiative, held on the theme, "Healthy Food Options: Not an Option – Promoting Healthy Nutrition for a Healthy Workforce."

The event brought together government officials, policymakers, health professionals, private sector representatives and civil society organisations to explore practical ways of promoting healthy nutrition.

"The workplace is one of the most effective platforms for addressing these challenges. When organisations invest in healthier food choices and promote nutritional awareness, they invest in their people," he said.

"A healthy workforce is more energetic, more productive, more innovative and better equipped to deliver excellence."

Mr Adjei said the hospitality industry has a responsibility that goes beyond delivering exceptional guest experiences, stressing that it must also contribute to building healthier communities and a more sustainable future.

He explained that the Green Stay Initiative forms part of the hotel's commitment to responsible business practices through healthier dining options, responsible sourcing, food waste reduction and employee wellness programmes.

According to him, improving nutrition requires a collective effort involving government, the hospitality and food industries, healthcare professionals, educational institutions, food producers and consumers.

He urged players in the hospitality industry to lead by example by developing menus that promote healthier living while celebrating Ghana's rich culinary heritage.

Mr Adjei also encouraged the public to view healthy eating as a lifelong investment by consuming balanced meals, reducing excessive sugar and salt intake, staying physically active and maintaining healthy lifestyles.

He expressed appreciation to government officials, partners, speakers, health professionals, exhibitors and other stakeholders for supporting the Green Stay Initiative, expressing confidence that their collective efforts would make healthy food choices more accessible while contributing to healthier communities and a more productive workforce.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.