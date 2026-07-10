Hotels can transform healthy eating and boost local agriculture — Agric Ministry

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has called on hotels and restaurants to take a leading role in promoting healthy eating and strengthening Ghana's food systems by prioritising nutritious, locally sourced meals, describing the hospitality industry as a key partner in improving public health, supporting local farmers and boosting workplace productivity.

Speaking on behalf of the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, at the launch of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra's 2026 Green Stay Initiative, Deputy Director, Directorate of Crop Services Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Kingsley Amoako said the sector has enormous influence over consumer food choices and should use that position to drive healthier eating habits while creating sustainable markets for local agricultural produce.

Mr Amoako delivered the Deputy Minister's address after Mr Dumelo was unable to attend because of a government directive requiring ministers and deputy ministers to participate in a nationwide clean-up exercise.

He said the initiative's theme, "Healthy Food Options: Not an Option – Promoting Healthy Nutrition for a Healthy Workforce," highlights the growing recognition that nutrition is directly linked to employee productivity, business performance and environmental sustainability.

According to him, poor workplace nutrition continues to undermine employee health and organisational performance, while businesses that invest in healthier food environments and nutrition education record better staff well-being, higher productivity and improved overall performance.

"The hospitality industry has a unique role to play in shaping healthier eating habits through the meals it serves and the food systems it supports," Mr Amoako said.

"Hotels are more than places of accommodation. They are destinations where people experience culture, cuisine and community. Every meal served presents an opportunity to influence healthier eating habits while supporting sustainable food systems."

He urged hotels and restaurants to source fresh produce from local farmers, reduce their reliance on highly processed foods and adopt seasonal menus that improve the nutritional quality of meals while supporting Ghana's agricultural sector.

He said prioritising locally produced, nutrient-rich ingredients would provide reliable markets for smallholder farmers, strengthen national food security and reduce the environmental impact associated with transporting food over long distances.

Mr Amoako also called on hospitality establishments to minimise food waste through better menu planning, appropriate portion sizes, improved food storage and partnerships with food recovery organisations.

He noted that consumers are increasingly demanding nutritious and balanced meals prepared with greater transparency, adding that responding to these changing preferences reflects responsible corporate practice.

Beyond serving guests, he said employers should also ensure staff have access to balanced meals, stressing that healthy workplace nutrition improves energy levels, mental alertness, cognitive function and productivity.

He added that sustainability should not be limited to energy efficiency, water conservation and waste management, but should also encompass food choices that safeguard both human health and the environment.

Mr Amoako further called for stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, nutrition experts, chefs, suppliers and consumers to build healthier and more resilient food systems.

He disclosed that government is incorporating Ghana's food systems pathways into the 2026–2029 Development Agenda, with a focus on promoting indigenous and climate-resilient crops to enhance food security and sustainable agriculture.

Commending Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra for introducing the Green Stay Initiative, Mr Amoako described it as a model of responsible hospitality that other organisations should emulate.

"Every healthy meal served, every kilogramme of food waste avoided and every partnership formed brings us one step closer to a healthier population and a more sustainable future," he said.

He subsequently declared the 2026 Mövenpick Green Stay Initiative officially open on behalf of the Deputy Minister.

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