Football

Brandon Asante and Coventry all but promoted to Premier League despite Sheffield Wednesday draw

  11 April 2026 6:54pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Coventry City were forced to wait to clinch promotion to the Premier League after being held by relegated Sheffield Wednesday - but it will take a mathematical miracle to deny them thanks to results elsewhere.

The Championship leaders would have officially been up had they beaten the Owls, because of promotion rivals Middlesbrough's defeat by Portsmouth later on Saturday.

However, Boro's loss, combined with Millwall only managing a draw at West Bromwich Albion on Friday, means Frank Lampard's men are practically assured of a top-two finish.

They are 12 points clear of third-placed Millwall with four games to play and a goal difference 33 better than the Lions.

A single point from their remaining games will formally secure Coventry's place back in the top flight after 25 years.

They will look to get that at Blackburn on Friday after a game where they could not find the kind of fluency in attack they have shown all season.

The closest they came was Liam Kitching's header from Jack Rudoni's corner which was headed off the line by Svante Ingelsson in the first half.

Jerry Yates and Ingelsson both had chances to give the Owls, who are now winless in 37 matches in all competitions, a shock lead after the break.

Coventry did improve as the match wore on but failed to force Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles into a meaningful save, although Ellis Simms nearly won it in the final moments of six minutes added on when his deflected overhead kick went just wide.

Henrik Pedersen's administration-hit Wednesday side, meanwhile, have now drawn successive matches and are up to minus four points for the campaign.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group