Prince Adu-Owusu: The love that never had a chance

Not every ending comes with a clear moment. Some don’t arrive with arguments, betrayal, or a final conversation that draws the line. Sometimes, things don’t break, they just slowly fade until there’s nothing left to hold on to. And strangely, those are the endings that stay with you the longest.

There’s a common belief that the hardest person to let go of is someone you built a life with. Someone you shared years with, memories, plans, and everything in between. But experience teaches something different.

The hardest person to let go of is often the one you never fully had.

The one you were just beginning to build something with. The one where everything felt like it was about to become real and then, without warning, it stopped.

It starts simply. Conversations flow easily. There’s excitement in getting to know each other. You begin to see possibilities, not just in the moment, but in what could come next. There’s no pressure, just a growing sense that something meaningful is forming.

Then comes the decision to take it further. You say how you feel. You make your intentions clear. And for a moment, everything aligns. There’s agreement. There’s acceptance. It feels like the beginning of something solid.

But then, things shift. Not suddenly, not dramatically, just subtly. The energy changes. Conversations become shorter. The effort that once felt natural starts to feel one-sided. The check-ins become less frequent. The responses lose their warmth.

At first, you don’t question it too much. You assume maybe it’s just a phase, maybe life is getting in the way. You give it time. You stay patient. But over time, the silence becomes louder than anything that was ever said.

There’s no clear explanation. No real ending. Just a gradual withdrawal until one day, you realise you’re no longer part of something that once felt so certain. And that’s where it becomes difficult. Because you’re not letting go of what was, you’re letting go of what could have been.

There are no major memories to revisit, no long history to reflect on. Just fragments of something that never fully formed. And somehow, those fragments feel heavier than complete stories.

You find yourself thinking about the possibilities more than the reality. Wondering what it could have become if things had continued. Questioning what changed, even when there are no clear answers.

That’s the weight of an unfinished future.

It lingers because there was no closure. No defining moment that allows you to fully process the end. Just silence that leaves room for imagination, for doubt, for unanswered questions. And sometimes, that silence is harder to accept than the truth.

Because when something ends clearly, you can begin to move forward. But when it fades without explanation, a part of you stays behind, trying to make sense of something that never fully made sense.

With time, you begin to understand something important. Not everything that starts is meant to finish. Some people come into your life only to create a moment, not a future. They bring something real, vibe, connection, excitement, possibility, but not permanence.

And even though it doesn’t last, it still matters. Letting go of that kind of connection takes time, not because it was long, but because it was incomplete.

Because in your mind, the story didn’t end, it was interrupted.

And learning to accept that interruption, without turning it into something it never became, is what finally allows you to move on. Not because you got the ending you wanted. But because you accepted the one you got.

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The writer is an online journalist and a freelance graphic designer with The Multimedia Group.

Email: prince.adu-owusu@myjoyonline.com and Linkedin@ https://www.linkedin.com/in/prince-adu-owusu/

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.