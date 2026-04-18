Prince Adu-Owusu: When the mind moves on, but the heart doesn’t

There’s a point where you tell yourself it’s over, and you actually believe it. Not because it didn’t matter, but because you’ve thought it through. You’ve gone over everything, what worked, what didn’t, and what could have been done differently.

You reach a place where the decision makes sense. You accept that whatever it was is no longer what it used to be, and you allow your mind to settle on that truth.

So you move on. At least, that’s what it looks like.

You go back to your routine. You focus on your work, your day-to-day life, the things that demand your attention. You stop reaching out. You stop expecting anything. From the outside, it feels like you’ve done what you’re supposed to do. You’ve accepted it, processed it, and moved forward.

But then something small happens.

A memory comes back without warning. A random moment you hadn’t thought about in a while suddenly feels fresh again. You remember how things used to be, the ease, the connection, the way everything once made sense without effort. And for a moment, it feels like none of it ever really left.

That’s when you realise the difference.

Your mind may have moved on, but your heart hasn’t.

And it becomes even clearer the day you see them again, especially when they’re no longer alone. You already knew this was a possibility. You told yourself it was part of moving on. You even convinced yourself you were ready for it.

But when it actually happens, it doesn’t feel the way you expected.

There’s no anger. No scene. Just a quiet kind of pain that sits deeper than anything loud ever could. It’s the realisation that something you once held so closely is now completely out of your reach, not because you didn’t try, but because it simply ended.

And even though you agreed to that ending, your heart didn’t sign that agreement.

That’s the part people don’t talk about enough.

The part where everything makes sense in your head, but nothing feels settled inside you. You know it’s over. You understand why it’s over. But you still feel connected in a way you can’t explain, like a part of you is still holding on without your permission. It’s confusing.

You start asking yourself questions you don’t have answers to. Why does it still hurt when you’ve already accepted it? Why does something that’s finished still feel present? Why does your heart take longer to catch up with what your mind already knows?

The truth is, some things don’t leave the moment they end.

Some feelings stay because they were real. Because you didn’t hold back. Because you gave your time, your attention, your emotions to something you believed in. And when something like that ends, it doesn’t disappear instantly. It fades slowly, sometimes longer than you expect.

That doesn’t mean you’re weak.

It doesn’t mean you haven’t moved on.

It simply means your heart is taking its time.

And maybe that’s the part you have to learn to live with, the space between knowing something is over and actually feeling free from it. The space where you carry both truths at once: that it has ended, and that a part of you is still letting go.

Eventually, it will catch up.

Not all at once. Not in a way you can predict. But gradually, in small moments, the weight becomes lighter. The memories lose their sharpness. The attachment loosens without you forcing it.

Until one day, you realise you’re no longer holding on the way you used to. Not because you forgot. But because your heart finally understood what your mind had known all along.

********

The writer is an online journalist and a freelance graphic designer with The Multimedia Group.

Email: prince.adu-owusu@myjoyonline.com and Linkedin@ https://www.linkedin.com/in/prince-adu-owusu/

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.