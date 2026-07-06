Prince Adu-Owusu: The pieces of you I keep finding in everyone else

Audio By Carbonatix
There is a strange season that follows the end of a relationship. It is the season where your mind tells you it is over, but your heart continues to search.
Not for the person. For the feeling.
At first, you convince yourself that you're ready to move on. Friends encourage you to meet new people. Life slowly settles into a new routine. You begin conversations again, laugh again, and allow yourself to imagine that perhaps love will find its way back.
But then something unexpected happens. You meet someone kind, yet you wish they smiled the way your former partner did.
You meet someone thoughtful, but you notice they don't ask the little questions that once made you feel important.
You meet someone beautiful, but they don't carry the same calmness that once made your world feel safe. Without meaning to, you begin comparing. Not because the new people are lacking. But because your heart has quietly made someone else the standard.
That is when I realised something. Moving on is not always about forgetting someone. Sometimes, it is about learning to stop looking for pieces of them in people who were never meant to be them.
We often think we miss the person. But sometimes, what we truly miss is the version of ourselves that existed when we were with them.
We miss the peace they brought into ordinary days. The excitement of seeing their name appear on our phone. The comfort of knowing someone was thinking about us even when we weren't together.
Those memories become so deeply rooted that every new connection is measured against them. It is an unfair comparison.
No one deserves to compete with a memory. No one should have to prove they are better than someone they have never met. Yet heartbreak has a way of making us do exactly that.
We search for the same laughter. The same conversations. The same kindness. The same intentionality. The same feeling that once convinced us we had found our forever. And when we don't find it, we quietly walk away, believing that love like that no longer exists.
Perhaps the problem is not that love disappeared. Perhaps we have been looking in the wrong way.
Every person who enters our lives carries something different. They are not meant to repeat someone else's story. They are meant to write a new one.
The love that comes after heartbreak will never look exactly like the love that came before. And maybe that is a good thing. Because love is not about replacing people.
It is about discovering that the heart has room to experience something beautiful again, something different, yet equally meaningful.
Dear reader, I used to think that after losing someone, I would spend the rest of my life searching for pieces of them in everyone I met.
Now I think differently.
The greatest act of healing is not finding someone who reminds you of the person you lost. It is meeting someone who reminds you that your heart is capable of feeling alive again, without needing anyone to be a copy of the past.
Because the people who are meant for us were never meant to resemble the ones who left. They were meant to meet us as we are now, and together, create a feeling we've never known before.
************
The writer is an online journalist and a freelance graphic designer with The Multimedia Group.
Email: prince.adu-owusu@myjoyonline.com and Linkedin@ https://www.linkedin.com/in/prince-adu-owusu/
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