ECG announces temporary power curtailment in Volta, Oti

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a temporary power curtailment in parts of the Volta and Oti Regions following a fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) substation at Akosombo.

A statement issued by ECG said the incident had affected power supply to the two regions, necessitating load management in several communities from 1200 hours to 1800 hours on Monday, April 27.

According to ECG, the fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation reduced the amount of power available for distribution to the Volta and Oti Regions, resulting in the planned interruption in electricity supply to selected areas.

The affected areas include Adidome Township, Akyemfo, Mafi Anfoe, Mepe Dagorme, Adexor, Battor Gbagbavuinu, Depe, Kpando Technical and KPASEC.

Other affected areas are Kpando Township, Kudzra, parts of Kpando, Ve Golokwati, Fume, parts of Nyagbo, Logba, parts of Jasikan Township, Apenkwa, Bodada, Bowiri, Anfoeta and Dzolokpuita.

The rest are Amedzofe, Dzologborgame, Kpedze, Shiave, Nyive, Matse, Klefe, Ziavi, Microwave, Alayi, Soldiers Barracks, Akpenamawu, Daabra, Police Depot, Akoefe, Kpenoe, Hodzoga, Tanyigbe, parts of Mafi, Aflao Township and surrounding border communities.

Other affected areas include Kudje, Worawora, Tapa Amanya, Kwamekrom, parts of Asiekpe, Kutime, Adaklu Sofa, Adaklu Waya, Kpoeta, parts of Hohoe, and adjoining communities.

The ECG said the affected areas for the 1800 hours to 0000 hours period include Oklahoma, Lolobi, Likpe, Ayoma, Baglo, Lakanti, Kute, Buem Tetema, Akpafu Adorko, border communities, Agorpenu, Sogakope Township and Dabala.

The power curtailment is also to affect Adutor, Tsavanya, Tordzinu, Klotekpo, Gafatsikope, Torve, Logokukope, Akatsi Township, Ave communities, Dzrakate, Atidzive, Abor, Tadzewu, Avalavi, Fodome, parts of Liati, Gbledi, Wli, parts of Kpando, Akaa, Alavanyo, Nkonya, Gbi Akplamafu, Hedzranawo, Adina, Kedzi, Agavedzi, Keta, Kadjebi, Asato, Mount Sinai, parts of Jasikan, Nkwanta, parts of Ho Township, parts of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) main campus.

Adaklu Kodzobi, Sokode Lokoe, parts of Sokode Gborgame, Akrofu, Abutia, Rainbow, Aflao Low Cost, Agbokope, Beach, Avoeme, Awakome, Denu Low Cost, Tsito Township and surrounding communities will also be affected.

The ECG said power supply would be restored immediately after the voltage profile improved, and normal supply was stabilised.

The Company appealed to affected customers to bear with the temporary inconvenience, assuring them that efforts were underway to restore supply as soon as conditions permitted.

“Affected customers should please note that immediately the voltage profile improves, power supply will be restored,” the statement said.

The ECG expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring stable power supply to customers in the two regions.

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