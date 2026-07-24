The greatest tribute to Atta Mills is to uphold his values – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to honour the legacy of the late President John Evans Atta Mills by upholding the values that defined his leadership rather than merely commemorating his passing.

Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony at Asomdwee Park in Accra to mark the 14th anniversary of Professor Mills' death, President Mahama said the late President's greatest legacy lay in the principles he lived by.

"The greatest tribute we can pay to Professor John Evans Atta Mills is not found in speeches, ceremonies or anniversaries. The greatest tribute we can pay to him lies in our commitment to the principles that he cherished and lived for," he said.

Mahama identified integrity in public life, respect for democratic institutions, tolerance of differing views, compassion for the vulnerable and an unwavering belief that Ghana's progress must benefit every citizen as the values that should continue to guide the nation.

He said Professor Mills' vision of a peaceful, just and prosperous Ghana remains unfinished and pledged to continue advancing that vision.

"His dream of a peaceful, just and prosperous Ghana remains a work in progress. I pledge to the memory of President Mills that I shall continue to walk in the footsteps that he left," he stated.

The President said the responsibility of fulfilling Professor Mills' vision now rests with all Ghanaians.

"President Mills' dream now belongs to all of us, and we must continue to work to fulfil that dream," he added.

President Mahama also expressed gratitude to the late President's family for sharing him with the nation.

"To Mrs Mills and the entire Mills family, I extend the gratitude of a grateful nation for sharing with us a man whose life continues to illuminate our path," he said.

He urged future generations to draw inspiration from Professor Mills' example, saying true leadership is defined by humility and service.

"May future generations who never had the privilege of knowing him come to understand that true greatness is often quiet, that enduring strength is often humble, and that enduring leadership is measured by service rather than acclaim," President Mahama said.

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