Temporary power interruptions unavoidable during Kumasi-Anwomaso upgrade – Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has appealed to residents and businesses in Kumasi to exercise patience as temporary power interruptions are expected during the final phase of works on the Kumasi-Anwomaso Transmission Line Upgrade Project.

Dr Jinapor said the planned outages are necessary to enable the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to safely complete critical works aimed at improving electricity supply in the Ashanti Region.

The Minister made the appeal after inspecting progress on the project at Anwomaso, where he noted that the upgrade represents a major investment in strengthening the region’s power infrastructure.

He said the project will modernise the existing 19-kilometre transmission line and enhance the capacity of the network, while also improving the performance of the Kumasi (Ahodwo) Substation through a transformer upgrade.

“Every effort will be made by GRIDCo and ECG to minimise disruptions and restore supply as quickly as possible,” Dr Jinapor said.

He thanked residents of Kumasi for their patience and support, adding that the short-term inconveniences will deliver long-term benefits through a more reliable and resilient electricity system.

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