GRIDCo to begin major transmission reinforcement works in Kumasi to boost power supply

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has announced that the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) is set to commence critical transmission reinforcement works in Kumasi in the coming months as part of broader efforts to strengthen the national power system.

Speaking at a government accountability forum, the Minister said the intervention forms part of ongoing investments in the energy sector aimed at improving electricity stability and delivery nationwide. He noted that although the benefits may not be immediately visible, they will become evident over time as the upgrades take full effect.

He disclosed that GRIDCo is expected to begin the major transmission works in June to enhance system stability and improve power distribution in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, authorities have decided to delay the full rollout of the project until after the World Cup period in order to minimise disruptions.

“And what we’ve decided is that we should allow the World Cup to pass. After that, we’ll zoom in to do the transmission works,” he noted.

Mr Jinapor added that teams will begin work on distribution lines in Kumasi this week as part of immediate measures to improve electricity reliability in the area.

He further revealed that a critical component is being airlifted into the country by Senet Energy Limited and is expected to arrive within 24 hours before being transported to Kumasi. The component will be deployed to strengthen the generation network in collaboration with GRIDCo.

The Minister acknowledged that the government is simultaneously addressing both immediate operational challenges and long-standing structural issues within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the wider power sector.

“We inherited a challenge, but we are determined to address it—just as we did with fuel issues, generation challenges, IPPs, and other complex problems,” he said.

He stressed that the government’s focus remains on restoring damaged infrastructure, replacing obsolete systems, and building a more resilient electricity network.

“We are restoring what has been destroyed, replacing what is not fit for purpose, and building a stronger, more resilient power system for the future,” he added.

Mr Jinapor reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a stable and reliable electricity supply for all Ghanaians as reforms and infrastructure upgrades continue across the sector.

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