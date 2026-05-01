Prompt engineering, the 24-Hour Economy, and Ghana’s AI future

There is a question worth asking carefully as Ghana moves into the implementation phase of the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme: who will run it, and with what cognitive equipment?

Not the policy direction, which is now approved. Not the political will, which is evident. I mean the practical, daily intelligence required to keep three productive shifts moving in a country that has, until now, run mostly on one. Who schedules the shifts? Who anticipates the equipment failure at 2 a.m. before it disrupts a production run? Who clears the cargo manifest that arrived overnight at Tema? Who prepares the EU compliance documentation so a consignment of cocoa derivatives leaves on Tuesday rather than Friday? Who informs a cooperative in Sefwi what their beans are worth this week in Hamburg?

These are the operational questions that will determine whether the 24-Hour Economy becomes a transformational policy or simply an extended-hours policy. The difference between the two outcomes is not effort — Ghanaians are not short of effort. The difference is intelligence capability, in the precise sense of the word: the capacity to make accurate, timely decisions at the speed and volume that round-the-clock production demands.

This is where artificial intelligence enters the conversation, and where the National AI Strategy and the 24-Hour Economy Programme begin to look like one project rather than two.

A complementary pair of national strategies

Ghana now has two ambitious frameworks on the table. The National AI Strategy commits the country to building intelligence capability. The 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme commit the country to building productive capacity. Each is impressive on its own. Together, they are considerably more powerful and considerably more demanding of the workforce we have yet to build.

The 24-Hour Economy is, at its operational core, an intelligence economy in working clothes. Every additional hour of national production multiplies the volume of decisions that must be made, about scheduling, energy, safety, quality, logistics, customs clearance, pricing, market access, and customer service. Human teams, however well-staffed, alone cannot make those decisions at the speed three-shift production requires. Some portion of the cognitive load must be absorbed by intelligent systems. Those systems, in turn, must be directed by trained Ghanaian professionals who know how to use them. That direction, the deliberate, structured guidance of AI tools toward useful, verifiable outputs, is the discipline of prompt engineering. This connection between the two strategies is the case I would like to make.

Clarifying what prompt engineering actually is

Part of the difficulty in advancing this conversation in Ghana is that prompt engineering is often described, even in serious policy circles, as typing questions into ChatGPT. That description understates the discipline considerably and makes it harder to plan for, budget for, or train at the scale the country requires.

A more useful definition is: prompt engineering is the structured design of instructions that guide an intelligent system from general intent to verifiable, context-aware output. It draws on language, logic, domain expertise, ethics, systems thinking, and iterative evaluation. It resembles, in many ways, how a senior lawyer briefs an associate, or how an experienced project manager scopes a deliverable. The professional defines the task, provides the relevant context, sets the constraints, specifies the output format, and verifies the result against reliable sources before acting on it.

Consider the difference between the two prompts on the same topic. The first asks an AI tool, "What is agriculture in Ghana?" The second asks it to analyse the constraints facing smallholder maize farmers in the Northern belt under a 24-Hour Economy aggregation model, weigh climate, input cost, market access and extension service variables, propose three intervention designs that integrate night-time processing and cold chain, identify the political risks of each, and produce recommendations in a form a District Chief Executive can act on within the week. Same tool. Very different value.

The difference is not in the technology. It is in the human framing. And it points to something important: prompt engineering does not replace professional expertise. It multiplies it. The lawyer who prompts well already understands legal reasoning. The clinician who prompts well already understands diagnostic judgment. The export manager who prompts well already understands AfCFTA rules of origin. AI does not manufacture expertise; it amplifies the expertise that is already present. A workforce that tries to use AI without underlying competence will produce confident, fluent, well-formatted work that is nonetheless unreliable. This is a real risk, and it deserves serious attention as we design training programmes.

How prompt engineering supports the 24-Hour Economy in practice

The case for treating prompt engineering as core infrastructure of the 24-Hour Economy is best made sector by sector.

In manufacturing and agro-processing, intelligent oversight materially changes the economics of running three shifts. AI-supported predictive maintenance helps anticipate equipment failure before it disrupts a night-shift run. Energy optimisation across shifts reduces per-unit costs. Automated shift-handover documentation preserves continuity. AI-assisted quality control reduces defect rates. A factory operating around the clock with these capabilities runs measurably more efficiently than one operating the same hours without them.

In ports and logistics, the productivity gains are even clearer. Tema and Takoradi are moving toward 24-hour operations, and the practical constraint is rarely physical capacity. It is decision speed. Risk-based cargo screening, predictive berth scheduling, exception flagging on customs declarations, demurrage management — these are decisions that AI support can deliver in seconds and that, without it, can take hours or days. Across thousands of consignments per month, this is the difference between Ghanaian goods reaching the market on time and losing competitiveness to faster West African ports.

In export development, prompt engineering helps Ghanaian SMEs operate at a scale their headcount alone could not support. A founder running a small agro-processing firm in Kumasi cannot personally write proposals at 11 p.m., research non-tariff barriers in Belgium at midnight, and reconcile inventory at 1 a.m. Equipped with serious AI workflows, however, the founder and her team can prepare compliant proposals in the buyer's preferred language, navigate destination-market regulations, and respond to enquiries within the timelines international buyers expect. Many Ghanaian exporters with genuinely competitive products lose deals not because of the products themselves, but because of the cognitive bandwidth available around them. Prompt engineering closes that gap.

In agriculture and value addition, prompt engineering supports demand forecasting, real-time price intelligence, traceability documentation that satisfies multiple regulatory regimes, and pest and disease alerts in local languages. The 24-Hour Economy's promise of a strengthened cocoa, shea, cashew, and horticultural export base depends on reliable intelligence flowing from the farm gate to the factory to the freight terminal. AI is the layer that makes that flow possible at scale.

In financial services and revenue mobilisation, the GRA, the Bank of Ghana, commercial banks, and district assemblies all gain capabilities from AI-supported fraud detection, scenario modelling, SME underwriting, and revenue analysis. A round-the-clock economy generates round-the-clock financial data, and intelligent systems are essential to keeping pace.

In public administration, the Programme Secretariat and the implementing institutions of the 24-Hour Economy — MoTI, MoF, GIPC, GEPA, GPHA, FDA, the Ghana Standards Authority, MELR, and the MMDAs — will move at the speed of their internal decision-making. Prompt engineering competence at the officer and director level meaningfully accelerates policy analysis, stakeholder engagement, regulatory drafting and inter-ministerial coordination.

In health, education, justice and the creative industries, the same logic applies. The clinician on a night shift, the teacher preparing differentiated lessons, the lawyer reviewing export contracts, the journalist covering trade developments, the creative entrepreneur scaling content into AfCFTA markets — all gain materially from the ability to direct AI rather than simply consume it.

The pattern across every sector of the 24-Hour Economy is consistent: prompt engineering is the cognitive layer that turns additional working hours into additional productive hours.

The competitive context

It is important to be honest about the international landscape Ghana is entering. AI-equipped professionals in other countries are already doing work that competes directly with Ghanaian work. A logistics planner in Casablanca who can model multiple loading scenarios in fifteen minutes is moving freight that a planner in Tema, working without AI tools, may not be able to bid for in time. A paralegal supported by sophisticated AI workflows can review export contracts at speeds that change the economics of the firm she works for. A cocoa derivatives analyst in Amsterdam, drawing on AI tools that synthesise harvest data faster than it can be officially published, may price our beans before the cooperatives that produced them know what they have.

None of this involves machines replacing humans. It involves human beings using intelligent tools competently, whereas others are not yet doing so. This is the actual competitive challenge facing Ghanaian professionals over the next five years, and it is one we can meet — but only if we treat workforce AI capability as a strategic investment rather than an optional upgrade.

The 24-Hour Economy creates the demand. The AI Strategy creates the framework. Prompt engineering training, at scale, supplies the workforce that connects the two.

What I would recommend, in sequence

If we accept the case above, the practical question is where to begin. Six priorities, in order of urgency, would advance both the AI Strategy and the 24-Hour Economy together.

First, the implementing institutions of the 24-Hour Economy should be the first priority for prompt engineering training, not the last. The Programme Authority, the lead Ministries, the regulatory agencies and the MMDAs hosting enterprise zones will set the operational pace of the entire programme. If their officers can draft, analyse, compare and verify with AI assistance, the policy moves at policy speed. If they cannot, it will move at the pace of their inboxes. A focused capability-building programme for senior and middle-grade officers, run within the first twelve months of implementation, would meaningfully change the trajectory.

Second, tertiary education needs to embed prompt engineering across disciplines, not only in computer science. Law, medicine, engineering, business, supply chain, agriculture, journalism, design and the creative arts all need their own prompting curricula, anchored in the workflows of the 24-Hour Economy's priority sectors. The universities that move first will produce the workforce that runs the programme. Those who delay will produce graduates whose training is already obsolete on the day they receive their certificates.

Third, certification pathways should be designed to mean something. Two-day attendance certificates dilute the credential and frustrate employers. Certification at basic, professional and advanced levels should require demonstrated workflow competence, a certified prompt engineer for export documentation should be able to take a real consignment, with real regulatory complexity, and produce a compliant submission to a recognised standard. Anchoring certification to the labour categories the 24-Hour Economy is creating, shift supervisors, export coordinators, compliance officers, logistics planners, agro-processing technicians, customs analysts, SME digital officers, gives the system both rigour and relevance.

Fourth, local language prompting deserves greater investment than the AI Strategy currently allocates. If prompt engineering remains accessible only in English, much of the informal sector will be excluded from the productivity gains the 24-Hour Economy is designed to deliver. Prompting capability in Twi, Ewe, Ga, Dagbani, Fante, Hausa, Nzema and Gonja brings traders, farmers, artisans and small operators into the formal productive economy on workable terms. This is both an inclusion priority and a market opportunity for Ghanaian developers.

Fifth, young entrepreneurs should be actively supported to build the AI-enabled tools the 24-Hour Economy will run on, export documentation assistants, shift scheduling platforms, AfCFTA market intelligence dashboards, local-language farm advisory tools, and compliance automation services. Many of these tools will be built somewhere; the question is whether they are built in Ghana, by Ghanaians, with a Ghanaian operational context embedded in their design, or imported with assumptions that do not fit our environment. Targeted support through existing innovation funding mechanisms, channelled specifically toward 24-Hour Economy use cases, would meaningfully shift the answer.

Sixth, AI ethics and data governance must be strengthened in parallel. The 24-Hour Economy will generate substantial volumes of employment, financial and trade data. Processing that data carelessly through foreign AI systems carries sovereignty implications that deserve careful policy attention. The Data Protection Commission, the Cyber Security Authority, and the relevant professional bodies should issue practical guidance on the use of AI in regulated sectors, and training programmes should embed these standards from the basic level onward.

A measured note on what AI cannot do

I want to be clear about the limits of the case I am making, because an honest argument requires honest boundaries. AI will not solve Ghana's structural challenges on its own. Reliable power supply, port efficiency, contract enforcement, infrastructure quality and the cost of capital remain decisive variables. A factory cannot run a third shift on prompt engineering alone if grid power is unstable. A port cannot become a regional hub through AI tools if its physical infrastructure lags. AI is a productivity multiplier; it operates on whatever foundation we provide it.

Nor is AI neutral or risk-free. It produces inaccurate outputs that sound confident. It reflects the biases of the data on which it was trained, very little of which is Ghanaian. It exposes private data when handled carelessly. These are real concerns, and serious training must equip Ghanaian professionals to manage them through verification, source-checking, privacy discipline, and clear escalation rules for high-stakes decisions.

And, as I noted earlier, prompt engineering does not substitute for expertise. It multiplies it. A workforce that attempts to skip the underlying knowledge and rely on AI fluency alone will not deliver the 24-Hour Economy's promised gains. The training agenda must therefore complement, not replace, deep professional education in the disciplines on which the productive economy depends.

These limits are not arguments against the strategy I am proposing. There are arguments for taking it seriously enough to design it well.

Closing the circle

The 24-Hour Economy is the most ambitious productivity intervention Ghana has attempted in a generation. The AI Strategy is the framework most likely to determine whether that intervention reaches its potential. Prompt engineering is the practical discipline that connects the two: the workforce capability that turns approved policy into delivered output, and additional working hours into additional national value.

This connection is currently underdeveloped in our public conversation, and I believe strengthening it is among the more useful contributions those of us working in this field can make. If we build a serious prompt engineering capability across the implementing institutions, across tertiary education, across the certification system, across local languages, and across the entrepreneurial base, Ghana can run a 24-Hour Economy whose intelligence layer is largely Ghanaian, whose productivity gains accrue substantially to Ghanaian workers and firms, and whose export performance reflects the genuine capability of our people.

If we underinvest in this layer, we will likely still adopt AI; the tools are too useful and too affordable to refuse. But the intelligence supporting our productive economy will be supplied largely from elsewhere, and a meaningful portion of the value generated by Ghanaian effort will flow outward as steadily as it is created. That outcome is avoidable, but only if we begin the workforce build now, in parallel with the policy implementation, rather than after it.

The window is open. The two strategies are aligned. The question is simply whether we will treat the workforce dimension with the same seriousness we have given the policy dimension. I believe we should, and I believe we still have time.

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Dr David King Boison is a Maritime and Port Expert, pioneering AI strategist, educator, and creator of the Visionary Prompt Framework (VPF), OBIBINI Multi Intelligence and ADINKRA OMEGA Africa Intelligence, NYAME MIND Intelligence, driving Africa’s transformation in the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions. Author of Digital Assets Economy, The Ghana Intelligence Economy Playbook, The Nigeria AI Intelligence Playbook, and advanced guides on AI in finance and procurement, he champions practical, accessible AI adoption. As head of the AiAfrica Training Project, he has trained over 2.4 million people across 15 countries toward his target of 11 million by 2028. He urges leaders to embrace prompt engineering and intelligence orchestration as the next frontier of competitiveness.

kingdavboison@gmail.com | aiafriqca.com | +233 207696296 / 559853572 | aiafricastimulus@gmail.com

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