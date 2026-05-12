South Tongu “24-Hour Economy” market project site handed over for construction

Audio By Carbonatix
The South Tongu District is poised for significant economic transformation following the official handover of the “24-Hour Economy” market project site to contractors for the commencement of construction works in Dabala.
The exercise, carried out in collaboration with consultants and key project stakeholders, marks the beginning of the implementation phase of the government’s flagship initiative in the district.
Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, said the project demonstrated the government’s commitment to promoting local economic development, job creation, and sustainable commercial growth.
He expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for fulfilling a commitment to the people through the implementation of the market project under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 24-Hour Economy agenda.
According to Mr Lukutor, the project is expected to boost trading activities and create new economic opportunities for businesses, particularly for women and the youth in the district and neighbouring communities.
He also dismissed reports suggesting that the market project had been relocated from Dabala, describing such claims as false and misleading.
“The project remains in Dabala, and all processes towards its execution are ongoing as planned,” he stated.
The MP further explained that the current administration remained committed to prudent project execution and would only award contracts after securing the necessary funding arrangements to ensure timely completion.
Mr Lukutor disclosed that his office facilitated the preparation of the site plan and other required documentation to support the smooth commencement of the project.
He noted that, when completed, the facility would serve as a strategic commercial hub to enhance economic activities in the enclave and improve the livelihoods of residents.
The project forms part of broader government efforts to modernise market infrastructure and stimulate economic activities across the country.
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