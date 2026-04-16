Justice remains permanent need in Ghana — Nana Oye Bampoe Addo

The Deputy Chief of Staff at the Supreme Court of Ghana, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo

The Deputy Chief of Staff at the Supreme Court of Ghana, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has underscored the enduring importance of the judiciary, declaring that “you cannot permanently remove the need for justice in Ghana” as the country marks 150 years of its apex court.

Speaking at the official launch of the anniversary, she said the milestone goes beyond celebration and should serve as a moment for reflection and renewed commitment to justice.

Addressing dignitaries at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana, Legon, on April 16, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo traced the history of the court to the Supreme Court Ordinance of 1876. She noted that in earlier years, final appeals were decided outside Ghana, first by the West African Court of Appeal and later by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in the United Kingdom.

According to her, the creation of an indigenous Supreme Court brought justice closer to the people. “It was a statement that Ghanaians have the right to determine their own affairs, including the most serious affairs of justice,” she said.

She emphasised that the judiciary has survived major political transitions from colonial rule through independence in 1957 to the Fourth Republic, despite being abolished and later restored during periods of military rule.

“This court has lived through the colonial era, independence, and multiple republics. It was abolished twice and returned twice. You cannot permanently remove the need for justice in Ghana,” she stated.

Drawing on scholarly work by retired Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, she noted that court decisions have shaped not only legal doctrine but also the culture of governance in Ghana. She added that the judiciary must continue to expand the boundaries of the law within the limits of rationality and good governance.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo also highlighted landmark cases that have defined the authority of the Supreme Court, including Tuffuor v Attorney-General (1980), Sallah v Attorney-General (1970), and New Patriotic Party v Attorney-General (1993-94). She said these decisions affirm the court’s role as the guardian of Ghana’s constitutional order.

The event marked the official launch of the Supreme Court’s 150th anniversary celebration under the theme “Supreme Court at 150: Honouring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Defining the Future.”

Chaired by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, the ceremony brought together members of the bench, bar, and international jurists. It also outlined activities for the year-long celebration, including legal outreach programmes, academic symposia, moot court competitions, and a grand durbar.

The anniversary is expected to conclude in July 2026 with a formal dinner and a national thanksgiving service.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo also paid tribute to the 28 Chief Justices who have led the court since 1876, from Sir David Patrick Chalmers to the current Chief Justice, Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie, acknowledging their contributions to strengthening Ghana’s justice system.

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