J30 Accra: Gwendolyn Klu leads Ghana’s title charge

Gwendolyn Duvor Klu will lead Ghana’s hopes of winning silverware as the J30 Accra – Tennis Foundation Ghana Open concludes at the National Tennis Centre on Saturday.

Klu, the Week 1 Girls’ Singles champion, will face Nigeria’s Goodnews Eyinjuoluwa Aina in the Girls’ Singles championship match, while Ghana’s Jeff Frimpong has also reached the Boys’ Doubles title decider with Great Britain’s Denzell Darkey.

The ITF World Tennis Junior Tour event has attracted young players from Ghana, Africa and beyond, with valuable ranking points and international experience at stake.

Klu faces Aina

Klu reached the championship match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Israel’s Shira Dvir.

She will face Aina, who produced one of the tournament’s toughest performances by beating Togo’s Winner Gakpo 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 after almost three hours.

Klu will be aiming to retain her title and complete another successful week on home soil.

Hua takes on Beckles

China’s Ruoyu Hua will face top seed David Beckles of the United States in the Boys’ Singles championship match.

Hua defeated Nigeria’s Seyi Ebenezer Ogunsakin 6-2, 6-0, while Beckles beat his Indian opponent 6-1, 7-6(5).

Frimpong and Darkey eye doubles glory

Ghana’s Jeff Frimpong and Great Britain’s Denzell Darkey will take on Spain’s Javier Montes Jimenez and Raul Sanchez Romero in the Boys’ Doubles title decider.

Frimpong and Darkey defeated Nigeria’s Chukwuduben Amasiani and Israel’s Yarden Shalom Gamliel 7-6(4), 6-4.

The Spanish pair advanced with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Beckles and Ogunsakin.

Klu targets second title

Klu will also compete in the Girls’ Doubles, partnering Togo’s Winner Gakpo.

The pair beat Nigeria’s Success Godwin and Taiwan’s Morgan Hsu 6-1, 6-2 and will face Nigeria’s Goodnews Aina and Israel’s Shira Dvir.

Aina and Dvir reached the title decider after beating Nigeria’s Omoyinka Ayinia and Nenrot Suwa 6-2, 6-2.

The competition has provided young players with an opportunity to earn ITF ranking points and gain international experience without having to travel abroad for every tournament.

For Ghana, attention will be firmly on Klu and Frimpong as they look to turn strong runs into titles on home soil.

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