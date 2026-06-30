Today’s Front pages: Tuesday, 30, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Bond market: Turnover declines by 71% to GH¢1.56bn
2 minutes
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Mahama directs release of GH¢300m for flood relief and mitigation
10 minutes
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Mrs Joy Otabil loses mother
14 minutes
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4 arrested as police seize pistol, suspected narcotics in Mankranso operation
16 minutes
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Volta Region: Kpetoe bridge submerged
23 minutes
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NADMO must prioritise flood prevention over sharing of rice and mattresses – Adomako Kissi
23 minutes
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Waste management reforms crucial to ending Accra’s flooding – ISSER Economist
32 minutes
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Alajo, Avenor traders count heavy losses after devastating Accra floods
40 minutes
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Agricwealth CEO urges diaspora investors to tap into Africa’s agriculture sector
42 minutes
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Angry Venezuelans accuse government of negligence over earthquake response
46 minutes
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Private Equity Association urges stronger domestic capital mobilisation to drive Ghana’s development
48 minutes
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Kofi Asimenu Foundation donates state-of-the art multi-purpose sports court to Ghana Armed Forces
52 minutes
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Video: Uncompleted three-storey building collapses at Tabora after downpour
58 minutes
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GRA urges businesses to declare disaster losses for tax relief
1 hour
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International Women in Education Conference honours 72 educators in Accra
1 hour