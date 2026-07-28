Completion of IMF programme reflects significant progress made in ensuring economic stability – Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Finance Ministry has described the completion of the three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) as a significant progress made in ensuring economic stability.

According to the Ministry, the government has maintained fiscal discipline, reduced inflation , strengthened external buffers and implemented key reforms that have laid the ground for sustained economic growth.

This was captured in a statement after Ghana passed the final IMF programme review yesterday, 27th July 2026, in Washington DC, USA.

The development led to the Board approving the disbursement of a final tranche of US$371 million to Ghana out of the US$3 billion programme facility approved in May 2023.

The Finance Ministry went ahead in the statement to state that following the completion of the Extended Credit Facility, Ghana will now begin a new phase of engagement with the IMF through this 36-month Non-Bailout Policy Coordinating Instrument.

The Finance Ministry argued that the facility is a non-financing that will support the government’s reform agenda and help sustain confidence in Ghana’s economic plan.

The Ministry also stated that the government remains committed to protecting the gains achieved so far and implementing ongoing reforms to build a stronger, more resilient and prosperous economy for Ghanaians.

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