King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II launches maiden Ga Mantse Tennis Open ahead of 2026 Homowo Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has officially launched the maiden edition of the Ga Mantse Tennis Open Championship at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra.
The premier sporting event, which was unveiled on Thursday afternoon, forms a core part of activities tracking into this year’s annual Homowo Festival celebrations.
Organised by Genet Services, a 360 events, logistics, and creative agency under the direct auspices of the Ga Mantse, the tournament aims to leverage the power of sports to foster community unity, drive youth development, and promote sports tourism across the Ga State and Ghana.
Addressing the gathering at the launch, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II underscored the importance of tennis in instilling discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking among the youth.
He reiterated his stool's commitment to creating sustainable pathways for young people to discover and develop their athletic talents.The tournament, scheduled to run in August 2026, will feature Ghana’s finest professional male and female tennis athletes battling for ultimate championship honors, cash prizes, and vital national ranking points.
To mark the ceremonial start of the initiative, the Ga Mantse personally took to the court, displaying his tennis skills in a brief, symbolic opening match that drew cheers from the dignitaries present.
The high-profile event saw strong institutional backing, with attendance from the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, and President of the Ghana tennis Federation.
Corporate partners, including global sports retailer Decathlon, have also thrown their weight behind the competition to ensure international standards.
The tournament is organized in direct collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), the National Sports Authority, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.
Organizers have expressed optimism that the Ga Mantse Tennis Open will become a permanent fixture on the national sports calendar, positioning Accra as a key hub for tennis diplomacy and grassroots sports growth in West Africa.
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