Audio By Carbonatix
The government achieved a 13.61% oversubscription of its treasury bills auction for the second week running.
Yet again, this came at a higher cost as interest rates surged on the yield curve.
According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government got GH¢8.4 billion, but accepted GH¢8.29 billion of the bids.
The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed, as GH¢6.03 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 71.5% of the total bids. All the bids were accepted.
The 182-day bill recorded bids of about GH¢1.1 billion. A little above GH¢1.0 billion was accepted.
For the 364-day bill, GH¢1.29 billion of the bids were tendered. A little over GH¢1.04 billion were accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates were mixed on the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill went up by 3.0 basis points to 5.04%.
That of the 182-day bill, however, dropped to 7.08% from 7.09% from the previous week.
The yield on the 364-day nonetheless increased by 14.0 basis points to 10.97%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|6.03bn
|6.03bn
|182 Day Bill
|1.10bn
|1.04bn
|364 Day Bill
|1.29bn
|1.21bn
|Total
|8.43bn
|8.29bn
|Target
|7.42bn
Latest Stories
-
GES cautions against fake BECE selection notice
4 minutes
-
Ghana School Enterprise Project launched to bridge TVET education and entrepreneurship in Ashanti Region
8 minutes
-
Protector or Predator? How anti-immigrant violence is undermining South Africa’s economic recovery
19 minutes
-
Ashaiman Irrigation Scheme under threat as encroachment engulfs farmland – Kojo Akoto Boateng
21 minutes
-
High Court rejects Appiah-Kubi’s bid to withdraw legal representation in Wontumi-linked mining case
26 minutes
-
T-bills auction: Government records 13.6% oversubscription, but at higher cost
33 minutes
-
Defend democratic governance – Mahama Ayariga rallies young citizens
41 minutes
-
Akka Kappa’s Jolanda Castagna honoured as Best CEO in Real Estate Brokerage
56 minutes
-
Fumigation planned for polluted Densu, Weija rivers and adjacent settlements – Assembly Member
1 hour
-
56% of Ghanaians satisfied with government’s handling of dumsor – Global InfoAnalytics
1 hour
-
Operators of illegal waste site near Weija Dam being processed for court – Assembly Member
1 hour
-
Bole SHS teacher under scrutiny over alleged sexual misconduct with final-year student
2 hours
-
Ghana Police, Immigration Service remain most corrupt institutions – Global InfoAnalytics
2 hours
-
Arrest and punish Densu River polluters — Titus Glover
2 hours
-
Fire destroys Asokwa shop as GNFS prevents spread to nearby buildings
2 hours