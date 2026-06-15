Economy

T-bills auction: Government records 13.6% oversubscription, but at higher cost

Source: Joy Business  
  15 June 2026 10:31am
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The government achieved a 13.61% oversubscription of its treasury bills auction for the second week running.

Yet again, this came at a higher cost as interest rates surged on the yield curve.

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government got GH¢8.4 billion, but accepted GH¢8.29 billion of the bids.

The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed, as GH¢6.03 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 71.5% of the total bids. All the bids were accepted.

The 182-day bill recorded bids of about GH¢1.1 billion. A little above GH¢1.0 billion was accepted.

For the 364-day bill, GH¢1.29 billion of the bids were tendered. A little over GH¢1.04 billion were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates were mixed on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill went up by 3.0 basis points to 5.04%.

That of the 182-day bill, however, dropped to 7.08% from 7.09% from the previous week.

The yield on the 364-day nonetheless increased by 14.0 basis points to 10.97%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    6.03bn6.03bn
182 Day Bill1.10bn1.04bn
364 Day Bill1.29bn1.21bn
   
Total8.43bn8.29bn
Target7.42bn 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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