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High Court rejects Appiah-Kubi’s bid to withdraw legal representation in Wontumi-linked mining case

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  15 June 2026 10:38am
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The High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra has dismissed an application by lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi seeking leave to withdraw his legal representation in the ongoing criminal case involving Akonta Mining Company Limited, Kwame Antwi, and Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The court upheld a preliminary objection filed by the Attorney-General, ruling that the application was incompetent because there is no legal requirement for counsel to seek the court’s permission before withdrawing legal services.

The Attorney-General had argued that the motion raised no issues warranting judicial determination and should therefore not be entertained.

In its ruling, the court sustained the State’s objection and struck out the application.

The court further noted that the filing of closing addresses in the matter remains optional under procedural rules.

It also extended the deadline for the submission of any closing addresses to June 24, 2026.

The case has been adjourned to July 3, 2026, for judgment. The latest development follows Mr Appiah-Kubi’s recent announcement that he intended to step down from the case, citing dissatisfaction with the court’s handling of proceedings.

The Attorney-General’s Office, however, challenged the application, leading to the court’s decision to dismiss it and proceed with the matter.

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