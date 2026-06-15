Audio By Carbonatix
The High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra has dismissed an application by lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi seeking leave to withdraw his legal representation in the ongoing criminal case involving Akonta Mining Company Limited, Kwame Antwi, and Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.
The court upheld a preliminary objection filed by the Attorney-General, ruling that the application was incompetent because there is no legal requirement for counsel to seek the court’s permission before withdrawing legal services.
The Attorney-General had argued that the motion raised no issues warranting judicial determination and should therefore not be entertained.
In its ruling, the court sustained the State’s objection and struck out the application.
The court further noted that the filing of closing addresses in the matter remains optional under procedural rules.
It also extended the deadline for the submission of any closing addresses to June 24, 2026.
The case has been adjourned to July 3, 2026, for judgment. The latest development follows Mr Appiah-Kubi’s recent announcement that he intended to step down from the case, citing dissatisfaction with the court’s handling of proceedings.
The Attorney-General’s Office, however, challenged the application, leading to the court’s decision to dismiss it and proceed with the matter.
Latest Stories
-
GES cautions against fake BECE selection notice
3 minutes
-
Ghana School Enterprise Project launched to bridge TVET education and entrepreneurship in Ashanti Region
7 minutes
-
Protector or Predator? How anti-immigrant violence is undermining South Africa’s economic recovery
18 minutes
-
Ashaiman Irrigation Scheme under threat as encroachment engulfs farmland – Kojo Akoto Boateng
20 minutes
-
High Court rejects Appiah-Kubi’s bid to withdraw legal representation in Wontumi-linked mining case
24 minutes
-
T-bills auction: Government records 13.6% oversubscription, but at higher cost
32 minutes
-
Defend democratic governance – Mahama Ayariga rallies young citizens
40 minutes
-
Akka Kappa’s Jolanda Castagna honoured as Best CEO in Real Estate Brokerage
55 minutes
-
Fumigation planned for polluted Densu, Weija rivers and adjacent settlements – Assembly Member
59 minutes
-
56% of Ghanaians satisfied with government’s handling of dumsor – Global InfoAnalytics
1 hour
-
Operators of illegal waste site near Weija Dam being processed for court – Assembly Member
1 hour
-
Bole SHS teacher under scrutiny over alleged sexual misconduct with final-year student
2 hours
-
Ghana Police, Immigration Service remain most corrupt institutions – Global InfoAnalytics
2 hours
-
Arrest and punish Densu River polluters — Titus Glover
2 hours
-
Fire destroys Asokwa shop as GNFS prevents spread to nearby buildings
2 hours