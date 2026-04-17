Audio By Carbonatix
Insight
Execution success depends on maintaining organisational energy throughout implementation cycles.
“Momentum sustains strategy between milestones.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir
Key Strategies
1. Communicate progress consistently
Keep teams informed about execution achievements.
2. Sequence initiatives carefully
Avoid overwhelming teams with competing priorities.
3. Recognise milestone achievements
Celebrate progress to maintain engagement.
4. Support teams during demanding phases
Provide encouragement and resources where needed.
5. Reinforce organisational purpose regularly
Connect execution to long-term strategic direction.
“Energy management is a strategic responsibility of leadership.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir
CEO Leadership Actions
- Highlight implementation progress weekly
- Adjust timelines where necessary
- Encourage leadership visibility across teams
Actionable Tip
Recognise one team this week contributing significantly to execution momentum.
Why This Matters
Momentum sustains confidence, strengthens engagement, and ensures strategies produce measurable results.
Ernest De-Graft Egyir
Founding CEO, Chief Executives Network Ghana; CEO Advisor and Thought Leader; Convener of the Ghana CEO Summit; Member of Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee; Author of Daily Insight for CEOs.
Latest Stories
-
Hervé Renard dismissed from his post as Saudi Arabia manager
2 minutes
-
Ghana’s free primary healthcare programme: Advancing equitable access to health and strengthening financial security.
7 minutes
-
Why legal scrutiny of the OSP must not be mistaken for anti-corruption sabotage
9 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Sustaining execution momentum across organisation
11 minutes
-
President Marcos says key suspect in Philippine corruption firestorm arrested
11 minutes
-
Maverick Research launches Mapela.io to deliver faster, more scalable market intelligence across emerging economies
16 minutes
-
Ola SHS urges girls to pursue science and improve time management
26 minutes
-
Photos: GIMPA hosts Pre-ICW 2026 seminar to advance leadership and coaching
26 minutes
-
Akufo-Addo created OSP out of bitterness—NDC Communicator
40 minutes
-
‘I was tortured and lost my hand’ – one student’s struggle to get an education in Nigeria
46 minutes
-
Harry and Meghan meet Bondi shooting survivors
47 minutes
-
NACOC warns public over fake recruitment claims
47 minutes
-
GCB Bank PLC declares GH₵1 dividend after BoG approval
51 minutes
-
Atonsu Agogo hospital maternity unit in crisis as life-saving baby equipment breaks down
59 minutes
-
Vincent Assafuah disputes NPRA claims over vehicle assets
1 hour