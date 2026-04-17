National | Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Sustaining execution momentum across organisation

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  17 April 2026 12:17pm
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Insight

Execution success depends on maintaining organisational energy throughout implementation cycles.

“Momentum sustains strategy between milestones.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir

Key Strategies
1. Communicate progress consistently
Keep teams informed about execution achievements.


2. Sequence initiatives carefully
Avoid overwhelming teams with competing priorities.


3. Recognise milestone achievements
Celebrate progress to maintain engagement.


4. Support teams during demanding phases
Provide encouragement and resources where needed.


5. Reinforce organisational purpose regularly
Connect execution to long-term strategic direction.

“Energy management is a strategic responsibility of leadership.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir

CEO Leadership Actions

  • Highlight implementation progress weekly
  • Adjust timelines where necessary
  • Encourage leadership visibility across teams

Actionable Tip

Recognise one team this week contributing significantly to execution momentum.

Why This Matters

Momentum sustains confidence, strengthens engagement, and ensures strategies produce measurable results.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir
Founding CEO, Chief Executives Network Ghana; CEO Advisor and Thought Leader; Convener of the Ghana CEO Summit; Member of Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee; Author of Daily Insight for CEOs.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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