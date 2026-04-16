Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Strengthening leadership alignment around results

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  16 April 2026 12:33pm
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Insight

Organisations perform better when leadership teams interpret strategy consistently and execute with shared direction.

“Alignment at the top determines execution strength across the organisation.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir

Key Strategies.
1. Clarify strategic priorities regularly
Reinforce shared understanding across leadership teams.


2. Assign accountability across functions
Ensure leaders coordinate execution responsibilities.


3. Encourage cross-department collaboration
Reduce silos that weaken performance delivery.


4. Resolve competing priorities quickly
Address conflicts before they slow execution.


5. Maintain structured leadership communication rhythms
Keep alignment consistent through regular engagement.

“Aligned leadership multiplies organisational performance capacity.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir

CEO Leadership Actions

  • Conduct leadership alignment check-ins
  • Confirm shared execution priorities
  • Address conflicting agendas early

Actionable Tip

Ask each executive to restate top organisational priorities and confirm alignment.

Why This Matters

Leadership alignment improves coordination, speed, and organisational confidence.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir
Founding CEO, Chief Executives Network Ghana; CEO Advisor and Thought Leader; Convener of the Ghana CEO Summit; Member of Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee; Author of Daily Insight for CEOs.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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