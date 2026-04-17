National | Photo Story

Photos: GIMPA hosts Pre-ICW 2026 seminar to advance leadership and coaching

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  17 April 2026 12:01pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The GIMPA Business School has hosted a Pre-ICW 2026 campus coaching seminar, underscoring its commitment to leadership development and coaching-driven transformation in higher education.

The event, held on Tuesday, April 14, at the GB Auditorium on the Green Hills Campus of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), formed part of the school’s Student Week celebrations.

Organised under the theme “Celebrating the Power of Coaching and Exploring Its Impact on Personal and Professional Growth,” the seminar focused on the role of coaching in shaping effective leaders and fostering human-centered learning.

The programme brought together seasoned professionals and also attracted students, faculty, thought leaders, and industry practitioners, all united in their interest in advancing coaching practice and strengthening leadership excellence in Ghana.

Below are some photos:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group