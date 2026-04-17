Photos: GIMPA hosts Pre-ICW 2026 seminar to advance leadership and coaching

The GIMPA Business School has hosted a Pre-ICW 2026 campus coaching seminar, underscoring its commitment to leadership development and coaching-driven transformation in higher education.

The event, held on Tuesday, April 14, at the GB Auditorium on the Green Hills Campus of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), formed part of the school’s Student Week celebrations.

Organised under the theme “Celebrating the Power of Coaching and Exploring Its Impact on Personal and Professional Growth,” the seminar focused on the role of coaching in shaping effective leaders and fostering human-centered learning.

The programme brought together seasoned professionals and also attracted students, faculty, thought leaders, and industry practitioners, all united in their interest in advancing coaching practice and strengthening leadership excellence in Ghana.

Below are some photos:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.