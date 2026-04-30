National | Photo Story

Photos: Mahama visits Akosombo Dam, calls for upgrade after fire incident

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  30 April 2026 4:07pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has visited the Akosombo Dam to inspect the fire-damaged substation of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco), an incident that caused more than 1,000 megawatts of power offline and disrupted supply on the national grid.

During the visit on Thursday, April 30, the President inspected ongoing restoration works and praised the Volta River Authority for their swift response in stabilising the situation, describing the fire outbreak at the Akosombo control room as an opportunity to modernise the facility.

Speaking after the tour, he expressed sympathy over the disruption but lauded the technical team for their quick efforts in restoring power generation. He noted that the response by the authority demonstrated strong institutional capacity.

Below are photos from the tour:

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