Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Building a high-performance culture

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  14 April 2026 8:27am
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Insight

Culture determines whether strategy succeeds consistently. High-performance cultures align behaviour with organisational priorities.

“Culture is the operating system of organisational performance.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir.

Key Strategies
1. Define expected leadership behaviours
Clarify standards supporting discipline and collaboration.


2. Model performance expectations visibly
Leadership behaviour sets organisational tone.


3. Recognise performance contributions
Celebrate teams achieving strategic results.


4. Embed values into evaluation systems
Integrate behaviour expectations into reviews.


5. Monitor cultural alignment continuously
Use engagement feedback to refine performance culture.

“Performance culture multiplies the impact of strategy.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir

CEO Leadership Actions.

  • Communicate behavioural expectations clearly
  • Recognise strategic contributors visibly
  • Track engagement indicators regularly

Actionable Tip.

Highlight one behaviour this week that strengthens execution discipline across teams.

Why This Matters?

Strong cultures sustain momentum beyond leadership directives.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir.
Founding CEO, Chief Executives Network Ghana; CEO Advisor and Thought Leader; Convener of the Ghana CEO Summit; Member of Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee; Author of Daily Insight for CEOs.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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