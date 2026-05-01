Promoting highlife abroad is very difficult — Nana Asamoah 

Audio By Carbonatix
Highlife musician Nana Asamoah has opened up about the challenges of promoting Ghanaian highlife music while living outside the country, describing the task as “very difficult”.
Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio on Friday, April 24, the Germany-based artiste highlighted the difficulties that come with being away from the genre’s cultural roots.
“It is very difficult to promote high life while leaving far away from the home of high life.”
Currently residing in Germany, Nana Asamoah explained that the distance from Ghana, the origin of highlife, makes it harder to fully connect with the audience, culture and ecosystem that sustain the genre.
His comments add to ongoing conversations about the globalisation of Ghanaian music and the importance of staying rooted in its cultural foundations while expanding internationally.
Despite the challenges, Nana Asamoah continues to contribute to the preservation and promotion of highlife music beyond Ghana’s borders.
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