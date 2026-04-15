RCee strengthens highlife’s new wave with release of ‘Young Daddy EP’

Audio By Carbonatix
Fast-rising artiste RCee has released his latest EP, Young Daddy, a six-track project that positions him among the emerging voices shaping the future of highlife.
The project, now available on major digital streaming platforms, reflects a blend of traditional Ghanaian musical elements with modern production styles.
With Young Daddy, RCee continues to build on his reputation as an artist bridging classic Highlife with contemporary Afrobeats and Afro fusion influences.
The EP features contributions from rapper and singer , adding variety and depth to the project.
Their appearances complement RCee’s smooth delivery and help expand the sonic range of the record.
Production on the EP is handled by a team of producers including , and , who collectively shape the project’s cohesive sound. Additional contributions from Klasik Beatz, Babawvd, guitarist Joshua Mozsi and saxophonist Opejasax bring live instrumentation into the mix, adding texture and musical depth.
Across the EP, RCee explores themes of love, ambition and self confidence, presenting a body of work that reflects both personal growth and artistic direction.
The project also reinforces his position within a new generation of Ghanaian artists redefining Highlife for a global audience.
Born Austin Antwi Boakye, RCee was raised in Bremang in Kumasi and is currently based in Accra. He first gained attention with his debut EP How Did We Get Here?, which featured tracks such as Knees and Bend, Amazing and Blessings.
Those releases introduced listeners to his laid back style and emotionally driven songwriting.
With Young Daddy, RCee continues to expand his catalogue while contributing to the ongoing evolution of Ghana’s Highlife sound.
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