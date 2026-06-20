Nkwanta South: Death toll from Odomi attack now 4 as curfew takes effect

The death toll from the violent attack at Odomi in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has risen to four, following the death of one of the injured victims at the hospital.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, also left ten other people with gunshot wounds and has intensified tensions in the area, which has been grappling with a long-standing ethnic and land dispute.

Authorities say the latest fatality has further heightened concerns over security in the municipality, where peace efforts have repeatedly struggled to resolve recurring clashes linked to disagreements among the Adele, Akyode and Challa communities over land ownership.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of St. Joseph’s Hospital, officials confirmed.

In response to the violence, the Ministry of the Interior, on the advice of the National Security Council, has imposed a curfew in parts of the municipality. The restriction, which runs from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am, affects eight communities in the area.

The affected communities include Nkwanta, Bonakye, Odomi, Nyankoma, Power, Kromase, Shiare, Nyambo, Abrewanko and Keri.

Security agencies are expected to maintain a presence in the area as efforts continue to restore calm and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

The Nkwanta South area has experienced intermittent violence over the years, with repeated interventions by security agencies and traditional authorities yet to yield a lasting resolution.

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