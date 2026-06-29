Death toll rises to three in Alajo flood tragedy

The death toll from the devastating floods that struck Alajo in Accra following Monday's torrential rains has risen to three, with the victims reportedly dying from electrocution after floodwaters inundated their homes.

Alajo is one of the communities worst affected by the heavy rains that began on Sunday night and continued into Monday morning, inundating large parts of Accra.

The flooding has submerged major roads, homes and businesses, severely disrupting the Monday morning rush hour.

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have temporarily shut down power supply from the Mallam and Achimota primary substations as a precautionary measure following flooding at those facilities.

According to reports from the scene, the first two victims were inside their rooms when floodwaters rose rapidly and came into contact with electrical installations, resulting in fatal electrocution.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), assisted by residents, recovered the bodies from the flooded area.

The deceased have been transported to the Maamobi Polyclinic.

A short while later, another death was confirmed, bringing the total number of flood-related fatalities in Alajo to three.

Some reports have suggested a possible fourth casualty, though this has not been independently confirmed.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast that rain-bearing clouds will persist and spread westward into the evening, with Northern Ghana also expected to experience thunderstorms from late afternoon.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has directed all MMDCEs to move into their communities with emergency response teams to intensify rescue operations and provide relief to affected residents. The Ministry of the Interior has issued a public safety advisory urging residents to remain where they are, avoid flooded roads, and report emergencies. NADMO has activated emergency response teams across affected areas.

The public is urged to avoid wading or driving through floodwaters, stay away from submerged electrical installations, and promptly report fallen or exposed power lines to ECG or GRIDCo.

Residents in need of emergency assistance can contact NADMO on 0302 772395 / 0299 344030 or via WhatsApp on 055 160 9393.

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