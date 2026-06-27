Audio By Carbonatix
Six people who lost their lives in the recent conflict in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region are expected to be laid to rest today, as families and residents gather to pay their final respects.
The community of Odomi has been plunged into mourning ahead of the burial rites.
Residents describe an atmosphere of deep sorrow as households, community leaders, and friends come together to bid farewell to the deceased, whose deaths have left a painful gap in the lives of many.
Today’s ceremonies are expected to draw mourners from surrounding areas, with traditional rites and family tributes forming a central part of the observance.
Community members have called for calm and dignity throughout the funeral activities, emphasising unity and respect for the bereaved.
The incident that led to the loss of six lives has heightened concerns about safety and peaceful coexistence in the area.
As the burials take place, many residents are also using the moment to renew appeals for lasting peace and stronger measures to prevent further violence.
Latest Stories
-
Ex-Trump adviser John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents
2 minutes
-
Six killed in recent Nkwanta South conflict to be buried today
9 minutes
-
France considers measures after Burkina Faso breaks off relations
15 minutes
-
We must respect court orders, but also protect media freedom — Suame MP on Herald Editor bail ruling
28 minutes
-
Education Minister orders daily anti-drug campaign in schools
41 minutes
-
Venezuela welcomes 1,600 foreign rescuers in urgent search for quake survivors
1 hour
-
From local stories to global decisions: Why the G7 Summit 2026 matters
2 hours
-
No health system can function effectively without well-trained pharmaceutical workforce – Asantehene
2 hours
-
MTN Chairman Mcebisi Jonas blames state failure for rising anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa
3 hours
-
Ghana deploys 47 health workers to Saint Kitts and Nevis under migration initiative
4 hours
-
Telecel Foundation donates life-saving equipment to Kumasi South Hospital, signs 2-year adoption MoU
4 hours
-
“Law and politics run in parallel channels” — Barker-Vormawor on ECOWAS ruling in Torkornoo case
4 hours
-
Getrude Torkornoo’s claims of unfair trial lacks basis – Twum-Barimah
4 hours
-
Benjamin Asare: From late bloomer to Black Stars’ rising wall
4 hours
-
Removal of Getrude Torkornoo has always been political – Suame MP
4 hours