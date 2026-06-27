Six killed in recent Nkwanta South conflict to be buried today

Six people who lost their lives in the recent conflict in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region are expected to be laid to rest today, as families and residents gather to pay their final respects.

The community of Odomi has been plunged into mourning ahead of the burial rites.

Residents describe an atmosphere of deep sorrow as households, community leaders, and friends come together to bid farewell to the deceased, whose deaths have left a painful gap in the lives of many.

Today’s ceremonies are expected to draw mourners from surrounding areas, with traditional rites and family tributes forming a central part of the observance.

Community members have called for calm and dignity throughout the funeral activities, emphasising unity and respect for the bereaved.

The incident that led to the loss of six lives has heightened concerns about safety and peaceful coexistence in the area.

As the burials take place, many residents are also using the moment to renew appeals for lasting peace and stronger measures to prevent further violence.

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