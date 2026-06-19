Regional

President of Oti House of Chiefs condemns latest killings, attacks in Nkwanta South

Source: adomonline.com  
  19 June 2026 12:44pm
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The President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of the Likpe Traditional Council, Nana Soglo Allorh, has condemned the recent killings and renewed attacks in Nkwanta South, coming barely a week after the House engaged feuding factions in mediation efforts aimed at restoring peace.

In an interview with Adom News, Nana Soglo Allorh expressed deep concern over the protracted conflict, which continues to claim lives and destroy property without a lasting resolution.

He cited the latest violence in Odomi, a farming community where nine people were reported injured and three deaths confirmed.

According to him, retaliatory attacks are escalating, and the unrest is spreading across villages, towns, farms, and bush paths, forcing residents to flee for safety.

He disclosed that the Oti Regional House of Chiefs met the previous Friday and constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the situation and propose a sustainable solution.

However, the violence persisted almost immediately after the meeting, with a man and his two children reportedly killed on a farm at Keri the following day.

Nana Soglo Allorh also raised concerns about the House’s limited capacity to respond effectively, noting that the committee has yet to begin its work due to lack of funds.

He lamented that the Oti Regional House of Chiefs has faced neglect since its creation, leaving it without the resources needed to discharge its responsibilities.

He called for urgent, coordinated action by government, security agencies, community leaders, and other stakeholders to restore calm, protect lives and property, and prioritize dialogue to prevent further loss of life and ensure stability in Nkwanta South.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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