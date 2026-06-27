Gunmen shoot community police assistant in Central Region

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a group of unidentified armed men who allegedly shot a 27-year-old Community Police Assistant during an attack at Dwakessiem, near Dunkwa-on-Offin, in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The victim, Emmanuel Agyapong, sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh and is receiving specialist treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after he was referred from the Dunkwa-on-Offin Municipal Hospital.

The incident occurred between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, sending shockwaves through the community and prompting an intensive police investigation.

According to the police, Mr Agyapong was initially rushed to the Dunkwa-on-Offin Municipal Hospital for emergency treatment before doctors referred him to KATH for further medical attention due to the nature of his injury.

Speaking to Adom News, the Upper Denkyira East Municipal Police Commander, DSP Simon Boavo, said preliminary investigations indicated that the shooting followed an altercation between the Community Police Assistant and occupants of a motorbike.

According to him, one of the riders sustained an injury during the confrontation before leaving the scene, allegedly threatening to return.

DSP Boavo explained that the individual later came back with a group of men, some of whom were reportedly armed with cutlasses and a pump-action shotgun.

He said the situation escalated when one of the suspects allegedly fired the pump-action gun, striking Mr Agyapong in the right thigh.

The assailants are also reported to have fired a warning shot before fleeing the scene, making it difficult for residents to pursue them.

The Municipal Police Commander said investigators had commenced a full-scale operation to identify and arrest the suspects, adding that all available leads were being pursued.

He assured residents that the police were determined to bring those responsible to justice.

DSP Boavo also appealed to members of the public to support law enforcement officers in the discharge of their lawful duties and cooperate with investigators by volunteering any information that could assist in the arrest of the suspects.

He observed that the unfortunate incident might have been prevented if bystanders had intervened promptly to help de-escalate the confrontation before it turned violent.

The police have urged anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of the suspects to report to the nearest police station to aid the ongoing investigation.

The latest incident has renewed concerns over attacks on security personnel and underscores the growing need for stronger community support for law enforcement officers carrying out their duties.

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