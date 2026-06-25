ORCC, GHS, CEA sensitise apprentices on reproductive health in Nkwanta South

The Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Complementary Education Agency (CEA), has organised a one-day sensitisation workshop on adolescent sexual and reproductive health for apprentices in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The workshop, funded by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ghana, brought together 90 apprentices drawn from various vocational sectors, including hairdressing, dressmaking, welding, fabrication and other occupational skills trades.

The initiative formed part of efforts to equip young people with accurate information on reproductive health issues, reduce teenage pregnancy, promote responsible decision-making and strengthen peer-to-peer education within communities.

Mr Adade Richard, Oti Regional Director of the Complementary Education Agency, said the programme sought to build the capacity of apprentices and young people in the occupational skills sector to become advocates for healthy lifestyles and positive behavioural change among their peers.

Addressing participants, he noted that young people often communicate more freely with their peers, making peer education an effective strategy in addressing adolescent health challenges.

“This workshop affirms that your voice, your health, and your future matter. You have been selected as peer educators because young people listen to and learn from one another,” he stated.

Mr Adade explained that the training would provide participants with reliable and factual information on adolescent sexual and reproductive health, enabling them to engage in informed discussions and support fellow young people in making responsible choices.

He emphasised that the programme was centered on protection, prevention and education, rather than encouraging early sexual activity.

“The focus is on helping adolescents understand the consequences of risky behaviours, empowering them to make informed decisions and reducing teenage pregnancy through education and awareness,” he added.

Mr Benjamin Attipoe, a Social Welfare Officer, underscored the importance of safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of adolescents.

He cited recent Ghana Health Service data indicating that one in ten adolescent girls and one in seven adolescent boys experience sexual activity before the age of 15, a situation he described as a concern requiring collective action from families, schools, communities, and institutions.

According to him, adolescents are entitled to rights that include access to information, education, health services, privacy, confidentiality and protection from violence, abuse and exploitation.

“The objective is to promote healthy behaviours, prevent adolescent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, and encourage responsible decision-making among young people,” Mr Attipoe added.

He urged participants to report suspected cases of abuse, neglect, exploitation, or violence to teachers, counsellors, social welfare officers, health professionals, or other appropriate authorities for timely intervention.

Mr Attipoe further highlighted legal and policy frameworks that protect adolescents in Ghana, including the 1992 Constitution, the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), the Domestic Violence Act, 2007, and the Adolescent Health Service Policy and Strategy.

Mr Alfred Kwasi Domena, a Public Health Representative, facilitated sessions on adolescent sexual and reproductive health, educating participants on physical and emotional changes during puberty, reproductive anatomy, menstrual health management and common misconceptions surrounding reproductive health.

The sessions also addressed teenage pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV prevention, consent, healthy relationships and the importance of accessing adolescent-friendly health services.

Presenting local statistics, Mr Domena disclosed that teenage pregnancies recorded among antenatal care registrants in the Nkwanta South Municipality stood at 623 cases in 2023, declined to 573 in 2024, but increased slightly to 585 in 2025.

He said the figures highlighted the need for sustained education, community engagement and stronger collaboration among stakeholders to address adolescent reproductive health challenges.

Mr Domena called on parents and guardians to maintain open and honest communication with their children on reproductive health matters, stressing that accurate information and parental guidance were critical in helping young people make informed choices.

He encouraged families and communities to dispel misconceptions surrounding contraception and reproductive health services while promoting values that support healthy development and personal responsibility.

Participants were urged to share the knowledge acquired during the workshop with their colleagues and peers, support young people in accessing available health and social services, and serve as positive role models within their communities.

The workshop concluded with a call for strengthened collaboration among government institutions, development partners, community leaders, parents and young people to reduce adolescent pregnancy, combat gender-based violence, and advance comprehensive reproductive health education in the municipality.

Participants expressed appreciation to the organisers and pledged to use the knowledge gained to educate their peers and contribute to efforts aimed at improving adolescent health outcomes in their respective communities.

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