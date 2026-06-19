Three killed, nine injured as gunmen attack Odomi community in Nkwanta South

Three persons have been confirmed dead, while nine others have sustained gunshot injuries following a fresh attack on Odomi, a community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when unknown assailants reportedly stormed the community in connection with the ongoing conflict in the area, triggering panic and confusion among residents already grappling with recurring tensions.

The injured victims were rushed to the Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital for emergency treatment.

Hospital reports indicate that one person died while receiving treatment, while two others were brought in already deceased after being attacked on their farms.

At the time of filing this report, the identities of the attackers remain unknown, and the exact circumstances leading to the latest incident are yet to be established.

Security agencies, supported by military personnel, have intensified patrols in the area in an effort to restore calm and prevent further violence.

The latest attack comes just a week after the Oti Regional House of Chiefs announced the formation of a seven-member committee to help address the protracted conflict in the municipality.

The committee, which is yet to be inaugurated, is expected to engage stakeholders and recommend lasting solutions to the unrest in the area.

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