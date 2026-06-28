Odomi buries six: Community issues stern warning against further attacks

A heavy cloud of sorrow hung over the farming community of Odomi in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as residents gathered to lay to rest six individuals murdered during recent ethnic violence.

The funeral, which drew mourners from across the region, was defined not only by the painful farewells of widows and orphaned children but also by a clear, defiant message from the community leadership: the era of passive endurance is over.

The burial ceremony served as a sombre platform for traditional leaders to address the underlying conflict that has plagued the area.

Nana Mbemadon Afenvi, the Chief of Odomi, addressed the distraught gathering, emphasising that the community has long been at the forefront of peace-building efforts between the feuding Adele, Akyode, Challa, and other factions.

Despite participating in numerous mediation sessions and dialogue forums aimed at restoring harmony, the Chief lamented that the bloodshed has continued unabated, with farmers still coming under direct attack.

“Our people have tried. We have been patient and we have listened to advice for peace,” Nana Mbemadon Afenvi stated.

He issued a stern warning to those responsible for the instability, declaring that the community would no longer tolerate further aggression.

“Our people have tried. We have been patient, and we have listened to advice for peace,” he reiterated, adding that any further assault on the residents would be met with a resolute response.

The atmosphere during the funeral rites was described by many as emotionally draining. Traditional rites were interspersed with heartbreaking family tributes, as the community grappled with the void left by the six victims.

Community leaders used the occasion to urge residents to remain united in their grief and to conduct the ceremonies with the dignity befitting the departed. Beyond the mourning, however, the funeral was a rallying point for calls for stronger state intervention.

Residents are now demanding that security agencies go beyond mere rhetoric and implement concrete measures to protect lives and livelihoods.

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