National Security bans mining activities at Nweneso community to halt environmental destruction



National Security has imposed an immediate ban on mining activities at Nweneso Numbers 1 & 2, a community in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

According to the Ashanti Regional Deputy Security Coordinator, Alhaji Nje, the government has awarded a contract for the reclamation of approximately 100 acres of degraded land in the area.

So far, the contractor has successfully reclaimed 10 acres, but the reclaimed portions have been invaded and destroyed again by illegal miners, prompting the authorities to enforce the ban.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the site on July 10, where a joint security team was driving out illegal miners, Alhaji Nje said the ban would remain in force for at least two weeks, with the possibility of an extension depending on the situation.

He warned that anyone found engaging in mining activities during the period would face the full rigours of the law, adding that any excavators or mining equipment seized would be permanently confiscated.

“This is agricultural land, but the extensive destruction caused by illegal mining has put the lives and livelihoods of residents at risk. We awarded the land to a contractor for reclamation, yet illegal miners have returned to destroy the reclaimed areas. Any machinery seized during this operation will not be returned,” he stressed.

Alhaji Nje commended Danmark Prime Company Limited, the firm undertaking the reclamation project, and assured the company of the government’s full security support to facilitate project completion without interference.

The Operations Manager of Danmark Prime Company Limited, Robert Dambo, said the activities of illegal miners continue to undermine the company’s efforts to restore the degraded land.

“We reclaim one section and move to another, only to return and find that illegal miners have destroyed the areas we have already restored. We need sustained security support to successfully reclaim the land,” he said.

Mr. Dambo disclosed that since the contract was awarded about a year ago, the company has reclaimed 10 acres of land and is working towards restoring more degraded areas before the end of the year.

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