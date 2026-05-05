Health Ministry rolls out National Health Compact to strengthen healthcare system

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has outlined a series of reforms aimed at strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system through a proposed National Health Compact designed to improve coordination, financing, and accountability across the sector.
Speaking at a consultative roundtable, the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader push towards achieving Universal Health Coverage and enhancing healthcare delivery nationwide.
He noted that the Ministry has already recorded progress in several key areas, including the implementation of the Free Primary Healthcare Initiative, improved maternal and child health services, expanded immunisation coverage, strengthened disease surveillance systems, and the rollout of digital health innovations.
Mr Akandoh added that the government is placing renewed emphasis on primary healthcare, sustainable health financing, local pharmaceutical and vaccine production, and improved emergency preparedness, particularly in response to rising non-communicable diseases and inequalities in access to care.
He stressed that the proposed National Health Compact is intended to align stakeholders and resources more effectively to ensure a more resilient and equitable health system.
Vice President for the World Bank Group, Dr Mamta Murthi, commended Ghana’s ongoing reforms, highlighting the importance of strong primary healthcare systems, early disease detection, and sustainable financing models.
She noted that many countries are currently facing fiscal constraints alongside a rise in non-communicable diseases, making efficient and integrated healthcare delivery more critical than ever.
Dr Murthi also underscored the growing importance of technology and local manufacturing in strengthening health systems and improving service delivery outcomes.
The roundtable brought together officials from the World Bank, heads of health agencies, development partners, civil society organisations, and health professionals to deliberate on the implementation framework of the National Health Compact.
Latest Stories
-
ADR Centre, Judicial Service deepen partnership to strengthen dispute resolution in Ghana
4 minutes
-
Judicial Service to recruit more professional mediators to expand court-connected ADR programme
7 minutes
-
GNAT demands probe into alleged assault on teachers by soldiers
9 minutes
-
Video: The abandoned but completed and fully-equipped Children’s Specialist Hospital at Weija
17 minutes
-
CEO of MobileMoney Ltd joins MoMAG to celebrate May Day with sports and solidarity
18 minutes
-
UniMAC leads national conversation on World Press Freedom Day in Ghana
19 minutes
-
Allied Health professionals object to withdrawal of Korle Bu Laboratory head’s appointment
25 minutes
-
Health Ministry rolls out National Health Compact to strengthen healthcare system
28 minutes
-
Gov’t urged to urgently rehabilitate Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway
34 minutes
-
GRMA urges gov’t to scale up specialised midwifery training to reduce maternal mortality
36 minutes
-
Black Stars have succeeded through poor administration but it’s difficult this time – Herbert Mensah
44 minutes
-
GFA must take responsibility if Black Stars fail – Herbert Mensah
51 minutes
-
Inside Mahama’s AI bet
55 minutes
-
EU-accredited university unveils $5,000 Charles Agyinasare Scholarship for Ghanaians
1 hour
-
Commitment is built into men, but it remains a choice – Film Director
1 hour