Health Ministry rolls out National Health Compact to strengthen healthcare system

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has outlined a series of reforms aimed at strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system through a proposed National Health Compact designed to improve coordination, financing, and accountability across the sector.

Speaking at a consultative roundtable, the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader push towards achieving Universal Health Coverage and enhancing healthcare delivery nationwide.

He noted that the Ministry has already recorded progress in several key areas, including the implementation of the Free Primary Healthcare Initiative, improved maternal and child health services, expanded immunisation coverage, strengthened disease surveillance systems, and the rollout of digital health innovations.

Mr Akandoh added that the government is placing renewed emphasis on primary healthcare, sustainable health financing, local pharmaceutical and vaccine production, and improved emergency preparedness, particularly in response to rising non-communicable diseases and inequalities in access to care.

He stressed that the proposed National Health Compact is intended to align stakeholders and resources more effectively to ensure a more resilient and equitable health system.

Vice President for the World Bank Group, Dr Mamta Murthi, commended Ghana’s ongoing reforms, highlighting the importance of strong primary healthcare systems, early disease detection, and sustainable financing models.

She noted that many countries are currently facing fiscal constraints alongside a rise in non-communicable diseases, making efficient and integrated healthcare delivery more critical than ever.

Dr Murthi also underscored the growing importance of technology and local manufacturing in strengthening health systems and improving service delivery outcomes.

The roundtable brought together officials from the World Bank, heads of health agencies, development partners, civil society organisations, and health professionals to deliberate on the implementation framework of the National Health Compact.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.