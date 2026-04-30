Lightwave sues Health Minister over alleged ‘false and damaging’ remarks, demands apology

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has been dragged before the Accra High Court by Lightwave eHealthcare Solutions over what the firm describes as “unsavoury” and defamatory statements about its operations.
In the suit, Lightwave accuses the Minister of making false and damaging public remarks concerning its contracts with the Ministry of Health, claims that it says have negatively affected its business and reputation.
The company is seeking, among other reliefs, a court order compelling the Minister to issue a public retraction and apology, as well as compensation for economic losses it says it has suffered as a result of the statements.
According to the statement of claim, the plaintiff is asking the court to declare that the remarks made by the Minister were “malicious falsehoods with no element of truth whatsoever,” and were intended to undermine the company’s operations and financial standing.
Lightwave is also requesting damages, including compensation for alleged economic losses, general damages, and legal costs, alongside any further relief the court may deem appropriate.
The claims stem from allegations attributed to the Minister suggesting that the company misrepresented the number of health facilities it had implemented, overbilled the government, and hosted Ghana’s electronic medical records outside the country.
The company has strongly denied the allegations, including claims that it received $11 million in 2024 while delivering only a fraction of contracted services.
The writ issued by the court has directed the Minister to enter an appearance within eight days of being served, warning that judgment may be entered in default if he fails to respond within the stipulated period.
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