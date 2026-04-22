National

Health Minister says agenda 111 projects cannot be completed within four years

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  22 April 2026 3:14pm
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health
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The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has stated that it would be unrealistic to expect all Agenda 111 hospital projects to be completed within the next four years.

He acknowledged the scale and complexity of the nationwide health infrastructure initiative, stressing that timelines often cited in public discussions do not reflect the practical challenges involved in delivering such projects.

According to him, expectations must be managed in line with available resources and ground realities, particularly as the projects span multiple regions and require substantial financial and logistical input.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, April 11, Mr Akandoh was candid about the situation.

“If we say that we will be able to complete all the Agenda 111 projects within one year or even four, it is a lie,” he said.

He added that while the government remains committed to progressing the projects, a more phased and realistic approach will be necessary to ensure quality delivery and sustainability.

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