France names Ghana first beneficiary of newly established National Health Compact

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has been selected by France as the first beneficiary of its newly introduced National Health Compact, following high-level bilateral talks between President John Mahama and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
The announcement was made by President Macron on Wednesday, April 8, after President Mahama was on a state visit.
It formed part of broader discussions between the two leaders, which focused on key areas including health, agriculture, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, regional security, and Ghana’s economic recovery.
The talks also highlighted the proposed Accra–Kumasi Expressway as a critical infrastructure project requiring collaboration.
President Macron further underscored the significance of the Accra Reset Initiative being championed by President Mahama, noting that it had received strong recognition during recent international engagements.
President Mahama was accorded a full state welcome with military honours at Les Invalides ahead of his official meeting with President Macron.
The ceremony was marked by precision and tradition, reflecting the longstanding diplomatic relations between Ghana and France.
- Read also: Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
As part of the visit, President Mahama also held talks with the President of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher, where discussions centred on strengthening trade and investment ties, enhancing regional security, and deepening cooperation in the fight against terrorism.
France’s support for maternal health and agriculture in Ghana, as well as the country’s improving economic outlook, also featured prominently.
The President was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, National Security Advisor Prosper Bani, Secretary to the President Callistus Mahama, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide Joyce Mogtari, and Ghana’s Ambassador to France Mavis Frimpong.
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