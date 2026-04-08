Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama was accorded a full state welcome with military honours at Les Invalides in Paris on Wednesday, April 8, ahead of his official meeting with French President, Emmanuel Macron.
The ceremony, marked by military precision and rich tradition, highlighted the longstanding diplomatic ties between Ghana and France.
Earlier, President Mahama engaged in high-level talks with the President of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher, focusing on trade and investment, regional security, and joint efforts to combat terrorism.
Discussions also touched on France’s support for maternal health and agriculture in Ghana, alongside the country’s improving economic outlook.
Accompanied by a senior delegation, including Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, National Security Advisor Prosper Bani, Secretary to the President Callistus Mahama, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide Joyce Mogtari, and Ghana’s Ambassador to France Mavis Frimpong, President Mahama later met President Macron at the Élysée Palace.
The state welcome and subsequent talks underscored Ghana’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with France and advancing collaboration across economic, security, and development sectors.
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