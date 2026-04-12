Playback: The Law discussed Supreme Court @150

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The Supreme Court marks 150 years of existence at a moment of both celebration and scrutiny.
As the apex court reflects on its historic role in shaping jurisprudence and safeguarding constitutional order, questions are being raised about its evolving relevance, independence, and responsiveness to contemporary justice demands.
Is Ghana’s Supreme Court truly the guardian of justice at 150?
JoyNews' Samson Anyenini on The Law engaged Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong on the legacy, impact, and future of the apex court.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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