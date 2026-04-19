Audio By Carbonatix
On this Sunday’s edition of The Law with Samson Lardy Anyenini, he engages the Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai.
The discussion will focus on the quo warranto action concerning the Office of the Special Prosecutor. The programme will also examine the recent High Court ruling that the OSP lacks independent prosecutorial powers and may only prosecute under the direction of the Attorney General.
Watch the live broadcast below.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Livestream: The Law discuses Quo Warranto OSP
54 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama outlines ambitious blueprint to transform Damang enclave
1 hour
-
Digital marketing is the lifeline: The Porials Pitch story
2 hours
-
Old Tafo MP calls for removal of NPRA CEO over ‘reckless spending’
3 hours
-
Vincent Assafuah accuses NPRA of blocking transparency, defying RTI law
3 hours
-
Minority raises alarm over costly staff transfers at NPRA
3 hours
-
GTEC names 62 unrecognised institutions, warns public against fake certificates (LIST)
4 hours
-
Wa West Assembly commits GH¢500,000 to water projects, commissions boreholes
4 hours
-
Funsi enskins new paramount chief after four-year vacancy
4 hours
-
Hayford Addai departs Ghana for World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco
5 hours
-
Green Scholars Project launched in South Tongu to promote youth engagement in agriculture
5 hours
-
BoG Governor hosts ‘Central Bank Bridge: Remit2Invest’ dialogue in Virginia, USA
7 hours
-
Damang communities to benefit from development and jobs after E&P takeover – Lands Ministry
8 hours
-
Ghana’s economic recovery driven by structural reforms – Ato Forson
8 hours
-
Mahama pledges locally funded water project for Tamale after external loan setback
8 hours