Livestream: The Law discuses Quo Warranto OSP

On this Sunday’s edition of The Law with Samson Lardy Anyenini, he engages the Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai.

The discussion will focus on the quo warranto action concerning the Office of the Special Prosecutor. The programme will also examine the recent High Court ruling that the OSP lacks independent prosecutorial powers and may only prosecute under the direction of the Attorney General.

Watch the live broadcast below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.