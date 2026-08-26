Mustapha Abdul-Hamid promises ideological revival as he files for NPP Vice Chairmanship

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has pledged to lead efforts to revive the ideological foundations of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if elected as National Vice Chairman.

Dr Abdul-Hamid made the commitment on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, after filing his nomination to contest the party’s National Vice Chairmanship position.

He said his bid is motivated by a desire to return the NPP to its traditional ideological orientation while strengthening research, intellectual development and training within the party.

According to him, the NPP needs leaders who can provide a clear intellectual and theoretical direction for the party, particularly as it seeks to reorganise and rebuild.

“When you talk about politicians who are clear in their thoughts and have a theoretical basis for what they do, you can count me among them. I am bringing my experience and acumen as a researcher to the party,” he said.

Dr Abdul-Hamid, who is also a university lecturer, said he intends to strengthen the research base of the NPP and make academic and intellectual resources more available to the party.

He also promised to expand training opportunities for party communicators and young members, with particular emphasis on ideological education.

“I also want to expand training opportunities for our party communicators and young people, particularly ideological training that will help them understand and embrace the values the party stands for,” he said.

The former NPA boss said the party’s ideological training must be strengthened at the highest level to ensure that members understand the principles and values underpinning the NPP.

“Our party has an institution called the Patriotic Institute, and when I come in as a national executive, I intend to take responsibility for developing curricula and organising training programmes for our young people at the institute,” he said.

Dr Abdul-Hamid said his academic background and research experience would be central to his contribution to the party if elected. “I want to put my intellectual resources at the disposal of the party,” he added.

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