Accra-Kumasi Expressway to be fully funded locally – Government

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra-Kumasi Expressway project could become the largest infrastructure project undertaken by a Ghanaian government and a major test of the country’s ability to finance large-scale development with domestic resources, Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said.
His comments follow an assurance from Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson that all funding required for the project will be secured by the end of 2026.
The Ghana Armed Forces has so far cleared 170 kilometres of the 176-kilometre corridor earmarked for the proposed expressway, leaving six kilometres to be completed.
In a Facebook post, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the progress on the project carries two significant implications for Ghana.
He argued that the expressway would represent the single largest piece of infrastructure built by a Ghanaian government and, if fully financed from domestic resources as stated, would mark the first time a project of such scale had been funded without reliance on external assistance.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu expressed strong confidence in the administration’s handling of the project, concluding his post with a declaration: “President Mahama is the man!”
The Finance Minister has separately stated that the government intends to secure the full funding without borrowing, with US$1.7 billion already reported to have been deposited in a dedicated account for the project.
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