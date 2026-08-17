Opinion

Is religion necessary for success?

Source: Elizabeth Essuman  
  17 August 2026 9:00am
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Is religion essential to human growth and success, or can people build meaningful, prosperous lives without faith?

That is the thought-provoking question explored in the latest episode of ‘Behind the Lens with Queen Liz’, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman and her guests.

The episode takes viewers on an engaging and provocative journey into the role of religion in human life, asking whether people can live meaningful lives without belief in God — and, if there is no God, what then gives life meaning, morality and purpose?

The discussion also examines whether morality can be developed through reason, human values and a shared sense of responsibility, without relying on religious belief.

The role of scripture and the origins of religious belief also feature prominently, with the conversation exploring the possibility of divine revelation and the implications of believing — or rejecting — the existence of God.

While some argue that religion provides a strong moral compass, community, hope and comfort during difficult times, others contend that personal drive, hard work, human values and effective laws can provide the foundation for individual and societal progress without faith.

Rather than prescribing a single answer, ‘Behind the Lens with Queen Liz’ invites viewers to reflect, question and form their own conclusions on one of humanity’s enduring questions.

It is a conversation that promises plenty of food for thought long after the episode ends.

Watch the discussion below.



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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